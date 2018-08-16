Out of Office

Small announcement! I’m going on a blogging break until like October because I’m in my final semester of university and I’m under the pump assessment wise holy heck. I’ll still be Instagramming like normal and posting on my stories (exhibit A, last night’s Bachie buffoonery), but my blog just won’t have new content until then. This is the longest break I’ll take from blogging since I started back in late 2015, and while I feel antsy about not posting (legit already thought of a new idea after my grand return to Wordpress), I’m genuinely really happy with myself for prioritising my demands and making decisions before it became too late! So this is a reminder that you always don’t have to be doing it all, and as illustrator and gif creator extraordinaire @martinamartian said recently, “sometimes to do your best, you have to start doing less.” Anyway I said this all over on a new post up on the blog but I just said it all here so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Ignore the fact we’re a quarter of the way into August - my July Favourites are now up on my blog, link in my bio! 😍💖✨ #instabeautyau #instabeauty #beauty #makeup #blogger #beautyblogger #creativegalgang #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics #favourites #monthlyfavourites #flatlay #style #discoverunder2k #colourpopme #colourpop

There’s a whole bunch of unnecessary things I want so I made a blog post about it! My ‘CURRENT BEAUTY WISH LIST’ is now up on my blog, link in my bio! 😍💖👏🏼💄🎨♒️ #instabeautyau #instabeauty #beauty #beautyjunkie #beautyaddict #beautylover #makeup #makeupjunkie #makeupaddict #makeuplover #meccabeautyjunkie #sephora #meccamaxima #anastasiabeverlyhills #creativegalgang #flatlay #discoverunder2k #discoverunder5k #urbandecay #eyeshadow #palettes #nars #narsissist #colourpopme #colourpop #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics #wishlist

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK 🏷 Up on the blog this fine Sunday I review the new @colourpopcosmetics No Filter Foundation & Pressed Powder! Link in my bio to check it out! Also I’m really happy with how this photo turned out, just wanted to give a bit of self love there. #colourpopme

Happy 21st Birthday to my favourite twinnies! Which my phone keeps wanting to autocorrect to Twinkies! 🎉🎁🤩

Is IGTV The Next YouTube? On the blog I discuss the pros and cons of Insta’s newest feature, and wonder if it will ever overtake its video streaming competitor! 📱 Link in my bio to have a read! What are your thoughts on IGTV so far? Interesting or have you barely tapped that little glowing orange icon? 🍊🖥 #IGTV #IGTVcommunity #IGTVchannel #creativegalgang #instabeautyau #discoverunder2k #discoverunder5k #flatlay #instagram #youtube #tagsforlikes #thoughts #lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #instablog #lifestyleblog #pink #fujifilm #iphone #blogger

Of course some of my favourite plants from my mum’s incredible garden are the beautiful pink ones 😍 🌱🌺🌿🌸🌴🌷

‘I Bought The Prettiest Makeup Brushes But They’re a Hot Mess’ 🙃💖 NEW POST UP ON THE BLOG! 👏🏼 Have you ever bought a makeup product you regret!? Tell me below! #instabeautyau #beauty #makeup #beautyaddict #beautylover #beautyjunkie #makeup #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie #showpo #creativegalgang #discoverunder2k #pink #glitter #glitterbrushes #instablogger #blogger #featured

When your dinner is just hilarious 🍙🥟🍵🍷🍛🥘🥂

My ‘JUNE FAVOURITES’ is now up on my blog, link in my bio ☺️💖🌼🎀💛 And yes, that is a tiny Trixie Mattel.

Sister’s homecoming and Mumma’s birthday, this week is shaping up to be a great one 💖💖💖

Not sure when it happened but my previous winter wardrobe consisting of black, grey and more black is full of colour this season? Not complaining in the slightest though 😍👚👗🧣👛🧤👠👕

It’s June! Pride Month! Queer Eye is back! It’s all happening! ‘Films To Watch This Pride Month’ is up on the blog, link in my bio! 🏳️‍🌈💖✨🌈👑🎬🎉 #pridemonth #pride #creativegalgang #instablog #lovesimon #polaroids #flatlay #blog #blogger #discoverunder10k #discoverunder2k #marshapjohnson #priscilla #movies #film #queereye

I saw Ocean’s 8 today and last week I finally watched The First Monday In May and now all I want to do is slink around gorgeous museums in an expensive gown, preferably with Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Rihanna?? Almost too extravagant of a mood for a Thursday night (almost) ✨💃🏻🎬🎟💎

💖🍯 I SAW GOD AND SHE IS A WOMAN 🍯💖 Had such an incredible time last night with my favourite skinny legend, thank you @trixiemattel for putting on such a good show 👏🏼🎉🐔🦃🤠🤡🎸

Cheerin’ because I finished another semester of university yesterday! Only one more to go 😰😅 Meanwhile, every time I use my @anastasiabeverlyhills Soft Glam palette I kick myself for not getting into their shadows way earlier, they’re incredible, the best formula I own 👏🏼💖 #instabeautyau #instabeauty #beauty #beautyau #beautyblog #beautyblogger #creativegalgang #beautyaddict #beautyjunkie #beautylover #makeup #makeupjunkie #makeuplover #flatlay #sephora #anastasiabeverlyhills #softglam #eyeshadows #tagsforlikes #discoverunder10k

My ‘MAY FAVOURITES’ is up on the blog, link in my bio! 〰️ From makeup to new music, television, podcasts, wine tours and more, May was definitely something! What’s something you loved during May? 💖

Dreaming of rainy Paris streets and cosy cafes to help get me through the week 😌☁️✨☕️

Anyone else make a list of everything they’re gonna do once the holidays come as a way to cope with the final weeks of the semester?? Because I do. ‘A MID YEAR BREAK TO-DO LIST’ is now up on my blog, link in my bio! ➰💖✨