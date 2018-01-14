Since I’m staying in Florence for a few weeks to study, yesterday Natalie and I made use of our time out of the classroom and visited the Gucci museum! For the first time ever too, the original museum of the iconic Italian fashion house had some new additions to its exhibit, appropriately called the ‘Gucci Garden’. Feeling like Charlie in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, I clutched my golden, or in this case pink, ticket and made my way through the museum, jaw permanently dropped and camera at the ready to capture it all. Photos don’t do the exhibit justice, so if you’re a fashion lover and find yourself in Florence, put the Gucci museum at the top of your list! Keep reading to see inside the Gucci Garden, and don’t forget to “like” this post if you enjoy it!

The Gucci Garden is composed of three parts – the shop, its museum, and a surprisingly affordably priced restaurant, however we didn’t eat there and I also didn’t want to take photos of people eating. After purchasing your ticket (which costs eight euros but is free if you’re a student – and have your student card, unlike myself) you can venture into the first section, which is the shop part of the garden. You can walk around, touch the garments, try them on even, and soak up all the Gucci in the room. Everything was washed in colour and it felt like someone had turned the saturation up on reality, but in the best way possible. I want my home (and more importantly, my wardrobe) to look like this!

After seeing everything on the first floor shop, we made our way to level two where the museum was, but not before stopping to read all the quotes on the walls as you move upstairs. This was just some of them!

The first display was titled Guccification and gives an overarching sense of the fashion house, it’s origins, what it’s achieved, and where it’s going.

On the third floor, the second fashion display is titled Nature, and this is definitely where the ‘garden’ sense of the exhibit comes out most. From the animal inspired prints, textures, materials and designs, to the flower appliques on the gowns, to the vintage safari glasses you could look into and see footage of wildlife, this was absolutely the heart of the Gucci Garden.

There was also a huge display dedicated to the brand’s history of luggage and how it has evolved over time!

So that’s a little insight into the Gucci Garden! I’m so happy I was able to go see this unique project and also capture most of it for you. I’m not sure how long it’s open for, but I can’t recommend going to see it enough, especially if you love fashion. Don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoyed it!

