2017 Lifestyle Favourites

Since I recently posted my 2017 Beauty Favourites and rounded up the best makeup products I discovered during the past 12 months, it only seems right to do the same for the non-beauty related things I mention in my monthly favourites! I always struggle with what title to give this post. Are they General Favourites? None-Materialistic Favourites I Can’t Capture in a Flatlay? This list is a big jumble of everything, so I’m settling with Lifestyle Favourites! Whether it be incredible TV shows that had me on the edge of my seat, novels that had me fighting sleep to stay up and read, or gadgets that made my mornings easier and more delicious, here’s a round up of all the things that just added to 2017! Keep reading to find out what made the cut and if you enjoy this post, don’t forget to give it a “like” so I know!

RELATED: 2016 Non-Beauty Favourites

Stranger Things 1 & 2

This show is all kinds of incredible. If you haven’t watched it yet, do it now, because it 150% lives up to the hype. The acting is superb, the different dynamics between the characters is so well thought out, the script is amazing, the cinematography, soundtrack, styling – everything about this show is wonderful and I cannot recommend it enough. I think I watched the first season earlier this year, and I eagerly anticipated the second season and was not disappointed in the slightest.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (specifically Season 9)

Even though I discovered one of my greatest loves back in 2016, the passion I have for RuPaul’s Drag Race continued throughout 2017. It’s ninth season definitely brought it and gave us gorgeous looks (thanks Shea), messy feuds (Farrah’s classic “you don’t love me” line) and iconic moments (Sasha’s rose petals, need I say more?) This show gives me so much happiness and it’ll be a forever favourite of mine. Also, next year is giving us All Stars 3 with Trixie, Ben, Milk, Aja, Morgan and so many more of my favourites, and I am so freaking ready. Ru is also blessing us with Season 10, and one of my favourite queens Aquaria has a 99% chance of being on, and I can’t deal with all of this amazingness.

Big Little Lies (Show, Soundtrack, and novel)

There two shows are worlds apart but if 2016 was the year I discovered RuPaul’s Drag Race, then 2017 was the year I became obsessed with Big Little Lies. Seriously, I tried (and succeeded) to consume this story in every format, from its incredible television show, to the soundtrack supporting it, to the novel that started it all. I’ll go through them in the order of how I watched, listened and read them; the show, starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and so many other incredible actors, is just a phenomenal piece of television. It’s a heavy storyline, but it was just so well portrayed. The female centric cast and story is so important, and it’s amazing to watch it pave the way for other media similar to it. Plus, the success it has received speaks volumes about what people want to see more of in the media.

The soundtrack is incredible and I feel like Michael Kiwanuka’s ‘Cold Little Heart’ is my song of 2017 considering I play it all the friggen time. Then finally – the novel. I should write to Liane Moriarty and thank her for reigniting my love for reading and my childhood aspiration of one day becoming an author, because the way she writes is just sensational. She understands people and different relations so well, and she just hits the nail on the head every time with her characterisation and dialogue. The way she leads a reader through Big Little Lies is incredible, and I was eagerly reading it but also wanting to savour every page. Big Little Lies became my favourite book of 2017, and probably ever.

The Husband’s Secret

After I was blown away by Big Little Lies, I started reading The Husband’s Secret to continue my Moriarty binge, and I was not disappointed. The Husband’s Secret is up there in my ‘favourite novels ever’ list. Again, the writing is fantastic, the characters are so spot on, and the way all their lives intertwine and come crashing together is just genius. I cannot recommend both these novels by Liane enough!

Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life

One of my queens blessed us all with another album in 2017 and it was amazing. Her Born To Die: The Paradise Edition album is my all time favourite from any artist ever, and Lana holds a special place in my heart. While Lust For Life didn’t knock it off the top spot, it was still incredible. I’ll be seeing her perform live in 2018 and I can’t quite comprehend that I’ll see some of my favourite songs ever performed in person. (Ignore the aesthetic use of Ultraviolence in this post’s flatlay! I did not accidentally include the wrong album.)

Harry Styles – Harry Styles

My boy delivered with his self titled debut album and I couldn’t be prouder. The songs are incredible, the overall feel of the album is amazing, and it’s all very him. Some of my favourite songs from the album are Meet Me in the Hallway, Sign of the Times, Sweet Creature, Only Angel and From the Dining Table – which is half the album. I’m so excited to see his solo career continue, and I can’t wait to hear more from him. Plus, I’m seeing him live in 2018, so I already know it’s going to be a good year.

SIA – Reaper (and Everyday Is Christmas)

I know it’s a bit weird to include a Christmas album and a song from an artist from 2016 as one, but I’m doing it anyway. The song Reaper is one of my favourite songs of 2017. Every year I have a song or two that turns into an anthem which I belt out to relieve all the stress from university (in 2016 it was Britney Spears’ Best Of album), and in 2017 it was Reaper. Singing along to a motivating, peppy, happy song with the lyrics “don’t come for me today / I’m feelin’ good / Imma savour it / But no baby, not today” when things feels tough? Sign me up.

I also can’t not include her 2017 Everything Is Christmas album in this yearly favourites. This album is the best Christmas album I’ve ever listened to, hands down. All the songs are original, and they just feel like Christmas. Some are super happy and sweet like Candy Cane Lane and Puppies Are Forever, while other’s are so warm and bluesy, like Snowman. I can’t recommend it enough, especially for this time of the year!

Lady Gaga

Gaga came back in 2017 and I was hear for it. I’m including her as a whole because not only did I love the song Joanne in 2017, I adored her Gaga Five Foot Two Netflix documentary (that piano version of Bad Romance scene!? ICONIC) and I also rediscovered her album ArtPop, which was sung along with Reaper during stressful uni times. I love the Joanne era but also the ArtPop era (alright I love all her eras) so I can’t wait to see what she does in 2018.

Adele live in concert

Back in March I saw Adele live in concert and it was incredible! I’m calling a lot of things incredible in this post, but they just were! Adele is someone you want to hear live because her voice is just out of this world. Pretty much all of her songs are favourites of mine, so the entire concert was just so enjoyable. She gave us her all, even in the stifling Brisbane summer heat, and it was a concert I’ll always look back on and enjoy!

Blame It On: Bianca Del Rio

In November I saw one of my favourite drag queens ever live on stage (she’s an insult comic so she does stand up) and she blew me away. She’s just as stunning, ruthless and hilarious as she is online and on television, and it was definitely a highlight of my entire year!

IKEA UPPHETTA Coffee Plunger

Moving from drag queens to food, my little personal IKEA coffee plunger is a definite favourite. It’s a small plunger that makes just enough coffee for one cup, so it’s perfect for me in the morning. I used to drink instant coffee which did nothing for me and was filled with sugar, so this little device has finally converted me to proper coffee. Best of all, it was around $10 and works like a charm.

Kenwood Blender

Our household got a blender in 2017 and I’m obsessed with it. I have wanted one for literally years, and now that we’re going into Summer, we’re whipping up smoothies all the time! I love trying so many different combinations, my fruit intake has improved and best of all, I don’t feel tempted in the slightest to buy an unhealthy Boost juice anymore when I’m out and about because I can make ones just as good, if not better, at home!

@everyoutfitonsitc

This is my favourite Instagram account of 2017. @everyoutfitonsitc is dedicated to providing a commentary on every outfit in the hit television show Sex In The City and their razor sharp humour, opinions and wit is just hilarious. The account has also just introduced a new little ‘series’ to their feed called #WokeCharlotte, where they use the character Charlotte York to counter all the problematic lines featured in the show. It’s sensational, timely, political, fashionable and just amazing.

Pink Typo Planner

I didn’t think I would include my Typo planner in this yearly favourites considering I did so last year, but I upsettingly discovered that the new layout features these weird lines and it’s just so off putting, so I’m including my perfect looking 2017 one here as a farewell. I love Typo planners. They have heaps of space to write things down, nice minimal weekly and monthly layouts, and for two years straight I’ve used them to organise university, blogging, work, social and every else. I don’t think I’ll buy one for 2018 because I just can’t deal with the layout change (and others have messaged me too and agreed ever since I voiced my frustration via an Instagram Story) so I just want to say thank you to Typo for providing the goods for the past two years, and then say please change it back!

My blog

My final favourite of the year is my blog! I love my blog. While everyone sees the finished product of a completed, published blog post, only I experience the idea getting, planning, flatlaying, editing, writing, more editing and publishing that I do, and I wouldn’t do it all if it didn’t bring me so much joy and happiness! In 2017 my blog following increased hugely after I was promoted on the WordPress Discover page, and it’s been so amazing to have so many new people following my content, reading my posts and interacting with me! So thank you very much if you’re a follower of mine!

That wraps up my yearly lifestyle favourites! I have another sentimental lifestyle post coming soon, so there is even more reflecting to come! What are some of your lifestyles favourites from 2017? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know!

Also don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoyed it!

Love,

INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | BLOGLOVIN’ | TWITTER

Advertisements