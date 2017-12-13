What’s In My Travel Makeup Bag

I’m jetting off to Europe for a few weeks in January for a university course, so along with throwing gloves, down jackets and thermals into my suitcase, I’ve also been deciding which makeup I’ll be taking with me! While this isn’t set in stone, this is definitely the general gist of what I’ll be taking with me and why. Keep reading to find out what I consider to be my overseas holy grail products, and if you enjoy this post don’t forgot to give it a “like” so I know!

I’ll be using the Kylie Cosmetics makeup bag from her Twenty Birthday collection as this thing is freaking huge but compact, it as heaps of space but also pockets for organising smaller items, it’s great quality and its outsides are glossy so if something spills on it, it can easily be swiped off!

Since I don’t want to be worrying about my face too much when I’m busy sight seeing, I’ve opted to just take my holy grail face products to help me create my perfect base. The Revlon ColourStay foundation for Normal/Oily Skin in the shade 150 Buff is my ultimate go-to as it’s super long wearing, full coverage and doesn’t oxidise orange on my skin! Pair this with the super pigmented and pore blurring Revlon ColourStay pressed powder in the shade Light and I’m good to go.

In terms of concealers, I’m planning on bringing two of the Maybelline Fit Me! Concealers in the shades 15 Fair. They’re so creamy, pigmented and blend so easily into my skin. I’m taking two because I would hate to run out of one half way through. I don’t know if this addition is an overkill, but I’m also thinking of bringing the Maybelline MasterConceal Concealer in the shade Fair as this stuff is pigmented and high coverage, so it might be great for days where I have clear skin and just want to blend this under my eyes.

I went through such a progress trying to figure out what to bring for contouring and bronzing, only to strip it right back and just be simple. I originally wanted to bring my Kat Von D Shade + Light Contouring kit because it’s sensational. Seriously, I’m not a huge fan of Kat, but I will never stop using this palette. The formula is incredible, the powders are so soft and pigmented and they just look amazing on the skin. However! Her kit is very heavy and I only use three of the six shades included. On top of that, I’ve completely run out of one of the highlighting shade I live by, I’m close to running out of the contouring shade I use, and I’m hitting pan on my favourite bronzer, so what’s the point of lugging all that across the world? For a hot minute I was going to buy all these powders separately and then stick them in a Z Palette which I would also have to buy, but that’s such an expensive process!

I decided to just stick with my trusty Too Faced Milk Chocolate Soleil Bronzer as I just want to dust this across my cheekbones and be done with myself! For blush I’m bringing the Too Faced Papa Don’t Peach blush as it’s my go-to, everyday pinky peachy shade with a tiny shimmer. I personally don’t see the shimmer when I wear it, which I like, but I do notice that when I wear a matte blush, I look a bit flat. For highlighter I’m bringing my everyday one which is The Balm’s Mary-Lou Manizer highlighter! It’s just a perfect normal shade that gives my face a little bit of glow without adding any colour!

I accidentally forgot to include my brow product in this photo, but I’m planning on just taking the L’Oreal Brow Artist Plumper brow gel as it brushes through my brows and fluffs them up to give them shape while darkening and setting them in place! In terms of eyeshadows, I’m torn between two neutral to warm palettes. When looking through my collection to decide what to bring, I knew I definitely wanted a palette that was fairly small and light weight, with about 10 – 12 shades max, and one that was full of shades I’ll actually use, so nothing too colourful or bold. Even though I love my Too Faced Sweet Peach palette, it’s 18 shades and I only always use about the same four or five, plus it’s heavy. I adore my Zoeva Cocoa Blend palette because my go-to look using it includes half the palette already, it’s super sleek and light weight, plus I have never stuffed up my makeup using this palette, it’s just really effortless! I did, however, buy myself the ColourPop Double Entendre palette for Christmas and it includes two more shades and is roughly the same size, plus it has more wearable lid shimmer shades. I haven’t yet used it on my eyes so I can’t say for certain whether I’ll take it or not, but the decision is down to these two. Is it an overkill to bring both? Probably.

I’ll also be bringing the ColourPop Super Shock shadow in the shade Kathleen Lights for special occasions. I’ll be attending a fashion fair during my course, so I’m bringing it in case I just want to add a little something more to my look! I’m also packing the shade La La as it’s the perfect rosy gold shade if I’m not digging the super warm shade Kathleen Lights. To finish the look I’ll be packing my trusty Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara as it’s my favourite, it just fans out my lashes and gives them so much length and volume so easily. I don’t wear eyeliner often, but just like the ColourPop Super Shock Shadows, there might be a time where I want to add a wing and so that’s why I’m taking my favourite one, the Maybelline MasterPrecise liquid liner!

It’s going to be Winter across Europe when I’m travelling, so I just know that lip balm with be my lip product of choice. However, I’m still going to pack a couple of my favourite lippies in a variety of different shades and formulas for when I want a little something! My current favourite is MAC’s ‘Del Rio’ satin lipstick as, even though it looks dark in the tube, it’s the perfect reddish, nudie brown. I swipe my pinky across it then dab it onto my lips and it just looks so natural but rosy and pretty. For a way lighter, pinkier nude, I’m packing the Rimmel London ’55 My Nude’ shade as it’s just a classic nude lipstick but really hydrating at the same time. For the nights I was to swipe on a gloss I’m packing the Kylie Cosmetics Damn Gina gloss as it’s my holy grail! It’s a beautiful peachy nude shade with shimmer throughout and it just looks amazing on.

With liquid lipsticks, I’m torn between two and will probably take both. Even though I don’t like Jeffree Star anymore, I love his liquid lip formula. Same goes for the Lime Crime formula. What’s with problematic brands bringing out great lip products? Controversies aside for a moment, I love the JStar shade ‘Mannequin‘ as it’s literally the perfect nude shade for me, it feels very comfortable on the lips and it has great staying power. Somehow the Lime Crime shade ‘Bleached‘ has even better staying power and feels so comfortable on my lips it feels like I’m wearing nothing at all. While they look the same in the tubes, Mannequin is a classic light brown nude while Bleached is way more of a pinky peachy nude.

So that’s everything I’m packing in my travel makeup bag! I’ve never gone overseas for this long before so I have no idea what or how much to take, but I think I’ve covered my bases without going overboard! What have been your experiences when packing a travel makeup bag? And do you have any tips or advice? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to read them!

Also don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoyed it!

All the love,

