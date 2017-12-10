Affordable & High End Beauty Gift Guide

With the number of sleeps until Christmas Day swiftly dwindling (shrieks), it’s time to write a list, check it twice, fight the crowds and buy some gifts, whether it be for you or someone special! But with the beauty world being an overwhelming place at the best of times, the festive season means there’s a million and one products all fighting for your attention – and money. I’ve gathered up the products I think would make some wonderful gifts to unwrap under the tree, no matter what your price range is. From the budget beauty junkies, to the pamper queens, to the high end heroes, there’s a little something for every beauty lover in this year’s gift guide! If you enjoy this post, please give it a “like” so I know, and let’s get into the gift giving!

ColourPop Cosmetics

With their constantly growing collection of products, amazing quality and ridiculously affordable price points, it’s no surprise the entire brand of ColourPop is at the top of my beauty wish list! I can’t recommend ColourPop enough, but since they have heaps of products, here are my top picks!

Super Shock Shadows ($5 each) – These shadows are little cream pots and they’re outrageously pigmented, one swipe is all you need for a stunning eyeshadow look! There are heaps of colours to choose from too, but the ones I’ve pictured above are (from the top) Moonwalk, Kathleen Lights and Fluffy.

Double Entendre Eyeshadow Palette ($16) – If traditional pressed eyeshadows in a palette is more your style, ColourPop has your back. They’ve recently been releasing a tone of eyeshadow palettes and I couldn’t be more excited. I own a few of their pressed single shadows (which are $4 each) in a little empty Z Palette and adore their quality. They have heaps of palettes in a tone of different colour selections. I’ve featured the Double Entendre palette above, but that’s only because I’ve bought it for myself for Christmas!

Supernova Shadows ($7 each) – In order to qualify for free shipping, I threw a couple of the new liquid Supernova eyeshadows in my cart because I’ve heard such good things about them, and that they’re a dupe for the expensive Stila Magnificent Metals Liquid Eyeshadows. I swatched them lightly on the back of my hand and they’re crazily pigmented, metallic and shimmery and they dried down in an instant! While I haven’t tried them on my eyes yet, I’ve heard wonderful reviews, so I think they’re the perfect little gift as they’re quite special, and perfect for New Years Eve! Picture above is one of the shades I bought called Walk of Fame.

Zoeva

Zoeva Eyeshadow Palettes ($38) – We’re entering a higher price category, but I think these Zoeva palettes are such good value for money. I’ve featured above the Cocoa Blend palette (the top on the top, and I own it) and the Caramel Melange palette (which I eventually want). Zoeva is such a high quality brand and their brushes are sensational. When I saw they had palettes, I automatically assumed they would be around the $70 mark. How wrong was I! Their 10 pan palettes are $38 and they’re amazing quality. I always rave on about how much I love their Cocoa Blend palette, so I can’t recommend them enough.

Kylie Cosmetics

Velvet Lipsticks ($16/$27) – I’ve tried a lot of products from Kylie Cosmetics and can confirm her Velvets and Glosses are amazing. The Velvets, which bought without the lip liner are $16 and with are $27, are amazing! They are so comfortable to wear on the lips (not at all dry like her matte shades), she has heaps of colours that all look really flattering, they wear off really evenly so you don’t get a weird line around your lips, and I also think they make my lips look really plush and nice! Above I’ve featured the terracotta shade Dazzle. If you’re a lipstick junkie and haven’t tried them yet, I highly recommend them!

Glosses ($15) – I own a couple Kylie Glosses and I think they’re incredible too. My favourite shade, which I’ve featured above, is Damn Gina as it’s a pinky peachy shimmer shade that looks so gorgeous on the lips and would suit heaps of skin tones. Her glosses are so smooth, pigmented, comfortable and have really good wear time! Plus, the KoKo Kollection packaging is so gorgeous being all gold.

Zoella Beauty

Winter Wonderhand Hand Cream ($10) – If you’re more into pampering yourself, then there are an abundance of products out for the festive season! I think the Zoella Beauty brand is great for either yourself or someone else, especially if that person is a fan of Zoe! She has an entire Christmas range out which includes every kind of product from shower gels, bath fizzers, bath milks, moisturisers, exfoliators, and more! I bought her original WonderHand Hand Cream and really love it, so that’s why I’ve featured her 2017 Christmas one above! If you live in Australia, you can find her products in Target.

Lush Cosmetics

Gift Sets – It wouldn’t be a beauty/skincare gift guide without featuring Lush! Along with their expensive range of skin care, they have heaps and heaps (and heaps) of gift sets for the Christmas season, all at different prices and all beautifully wrapped for you. I also think their gift sets make wonderful Secret Santa gifts as you get heaps of different products at any price point. The set I’ve featured above is the $34.95 Deck the Halls gift set which features a small bottle of The Comforter shower gel (which is one of my favourites and they’re discontinuing it – cries), the Plum Snow bath bomb and the Shooting Star bath bomb.

GlamGlow

Let It Glow! Supermud Set ($98) – This GlamGlow set launches us straight into the High End section of this gift guide! The price is wild, but I’ve included it because it’s actually great value. GlamGlow is a super high end skincare brand that specialises in face masks. While you can buy their 15g face mask tubs for $27, their 50g tubs are $98! This gift set, however, is also $98 and you get one full sized product and three mini’s, all for the price of one full sized item. Inside you get: 1 full-size Supermud Clearing Treatment, 1 mini Youthmud Tinglexfoliate Treatment, 1 mini Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment and 1 mini GravityMud Firming Treatment. Even though the price is high, you can’t deny the value! It’s perfect gift if you want to try out heaps of GlamGlow products.

Stila Studded Eight Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set ($66) – Now onto some high end gifts! Stila always comes out with gift sets that are great value for money, so I highly recommend looking into them if you want to try out heaps of products from the brand. One of the sets that’s still in stock is this 8 piece liquid lipstick set which any beauty junkie would love. These are mini versions of their full sized liquid lipsticks that literally stay on all day! They have heaps of colours, so it’s a great addition to your collection! They also have sets like this featuring three shades for $29, but I think they’re all sold out.

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow ($35) – If I wasn’t saving for a trip to Europe soon I would have instantly bought the Magnificent Metals mini three piece set that came out this year for $36! However, they sold out super fast because it was great value for money. Even though I have not tried them, and literally just bought and recommended the ColourPop dupe, I didn’t want to leave the full sized Magnificent Liquid Eyeshadows off this gift guide! I have not heard one bad thing about these liquid eyeshadows. They’re incredibly pigmented, shimmery, don’t have any fall out and just take every look to the next level and beyond. Plus, they have some serious unique shades, like the one I’ve featured above, which is called Sunset Cove.

Too Faced Under The Kissletoe The Ultimate Liquified Lipstick Set ($36) – If you’re thinking of trying out some Too Faced lipsticks or love their formulas and shade ranges, I think this gift set is amazing value! Most full sized Too Faced liquid lipsticks are $35 each, so this set for one more dollar gives you a mini lipstick in four different formulas! It includes a Melted lipstick, a Melted Chocolate liquid lipstick, a Melted Matte liquid lipstick and one of their new Melted Latex liquid lipsticks.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Palette Vol. 3 ($117) – One year I will buy the annual Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Palettes they bring out, but 2017 is not that year. Like I mentioned before, I’m saving, so while I won’t be dropping $117 on this palette full of blushes, powders, bronzers and highlighters, it doesn’t mean I can’t recommend it! So many people adore these palettes and they’re quite good value, as if you were to buy all these products individually, it would cost a lot more. Plus, this year’s palette is in stunning rose gold packaging.

Zoeva Rose Golden Luxury Set ($126) – I absolutely adore my Zoeva brushes as I asked for this set for my 18th, and I’m nearly 20 (screams) and they are just as good as the day I got them, and I used them every single day! The price you pay is well and truly justified in their performance. The brushes are so soft, perfectly made, stunning to look at and just make applying makeup so effortless and fun. It’s really obvious and annoying when a brush is hard or spikey, but these Zoeva brushes, which are made in Italy by the way, are super soft, so I recommend them even more if you’re looking for eyeshadow brushes.

So that wraps up (get it) my affordable and high end gift guide! What items are on your Christmas wish list? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know and get some more gift ideas!

I really hope you find this post useful, so if you did enjoy it, please give it a “like” so I know!

All the love,

