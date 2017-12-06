The party season is upon us, which means it’s time to whip out the bold lip and swipe on your favourite metallic eyeshadows to celebrate the occasion! With Christmas parties, end of the year catch ups, and New Years Eve bashes to be had, it’s more appropriate than ever to be a bit ‘extra’ with your makeup choices and have fun! Below I’ve rounded up the products I love using to create a festive makeup look for Christmas, plus some items that pack a punch and which I’ll definitely be wearing to ring in the New Year. Give this post a “like” if you enjoy it, and let’s jump into the Festive Beauty Picks!

All About Eyes

It will come as a surprise to no one that I love a warm, shimmery gold eyeshadow look. Pair that ‘go-to’ combo with the festive season, and I’m pulling out all the stops to create the ultimate golden eye. I have a few favourites I always reach for when wanting to create a bronzey/gold eyeshadow look, and one of those favourites is the Zoeva Cocoa Blend eyeshadow palette. I always run the light matte brown shade Substitute for Love through my crease, then deepen the look with the darker shade next to it called Lightly Toasted. I then apply the stunning metallic gold shade Pure Ganache all over my lid. I’ll sometimes deepen the look even more with the black shade (confusingly) called Beans Are White.

Another palette I love using around this time of the year is the Too Faced Merry Macarons eyeshadow collection! This was a limited edition release from a few Christmases ago, so you won’t be able to purchase it anymore, but it’s such a winner in my books. The light matte brown Tiramisu is honestly one of the best transition shades I’ve ever applied to my eyes, it’s just the perfect tone and blends like a dream. I go through a similar routine with this palette to the one above, using the darker colours to deepen the look and so on. But what I love about this palette are the unique but wearable shades of purple, which are like nothing else I have in my collection. I also adore all the shimmer shades in this palette as they’re so pigmented, and the light metallics are blinding and look so gorgeous when placed in the inner corner of the eye or brow bone.

With single shadows, ColourPop’s Super Shock Shadow in the shade Kathleen Lights is my ride or die product for creating the ultimate golden bronzey eye look. It’s ridiculously pigmented, creamy, easy to blend and has amazing staying power, so I love popping this over the top of any look to just give it another boost. I also love the Australis Metallix eyeshadow in the shade Pearl Jammin’ as it’s this gorgeous metallic rose gold shade! It’s thicker than the ColourPop formula, but one swipe is so shimmery and perfect for New Years Eve!

Complexion Perfection

When it comes to adding some warmth, life and glow to the face, I have a favourite trifecta! As we get into the hotter months I’ve been reaching more and more for my Too Faced Milk Chocolate Soleil Bronzer as it’s so warm but not orange toned. It’s pigmented but easy to blend and definitely warms up my complexion! For blush, I love the Too Faced Love Flush Blush in the shade Baby Love. It’s a matte blush and just like the bronzer from the same brand, it’s pigmented and easy to blend and gives my skin such a natural looking flush of colour! In terms of highlighters, there is one I own that stands out far above the rest – the BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector in the shade Champagne Pop! The amazing quality of this highlighter reflects its high price point, but to me its worth every penny. It’s so finely milled which mean it just glides onto your skin and gives you this ethereal, lit from within glow that is perfect for the festive season.

On The Lips

Now to the lips! I have quite a few favourites that I’m planning on reaching for during this time of the year depending on the event. To start with, the Kylie Cosmetics Gloss in the shade Damn Gina is my holy grail lip gloss. It’s a gorgeous pinky nude shade that’s packed with super fine gold and pink shimmer and it looks so dimensional on the lips – I already know I’ll be wearing with for New Years Eve! MAC’s Del Rio lipstick was just featured in my November Favourites and for good reason – it’s the perfect shade that’s not too red, brown, or purple and gives my lips so much life while look super natural. The NARS (mini) Velvet Lip Pencil in the shade Dolce Vita is stunning as it gives my lips the perfect wash of rosy colour, so I can definitely see myself wearing this or the MAC lipstick for anything from end of the year brunches with friends to Christmas Day lunch with the family. The Kylie Cosmetics Velvet in the shade Surprise Me is the most bold red lipstick I own, so I thought I would throw it in the mix to encourage me to wear something this loud just once this festive season! Finally, the Kylie Cosmetics Velvet in the shade Dazzle is a gorgeous terracotta shade which I’ll definitely be wearing to Christmas work drinks! It feels so comfortable on the lips and is such a wearable ‘red’ shade!

So those are all my Festive Beauty Picks I’ll be wearing in the lead up to Christmas and throughout the night to ring in the New Year! What fun, bold or favourite makeup items are you planning on wearing throughout the festive season? Leave me comment below, I’d love to know!

