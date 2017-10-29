With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, a night in watching some freaky television or movies seems like the perfect way to get into the (spooky) spirit! I thought I’d better put together a quick list full of recommendations to hopefully spark some inspiration on what to watch come October 31st! This post was originally meant to be a “Halloween Netflix Guide”, but as I was scrolling through what they had to offer, I couldn’t find a bunch of my favourites that I really wanted to feature! So I thought I’d broaden my horizons and recommend some titles that can be found elsewhere. Keep in mind I’m a scaredy cat who found Pretty Little Liars spooky (Alison vanishing from a sleepover, only to be found buried in her backyard, is unnerving, alright!), so don’t expect flicks like Texas Chainsaw or The Conjuring to be featured below. I hope you like this Halloween Night In Watch List, and if you do, don’t forget to give it a “like” so I know!

RELATED: Valentine’s Day Netflix Guide

Stranger Things (Seasons 1 & 2)

Starting with the show I have been excitedly anticipating all year, Stranger Things Season 2 was released only a couple of days ago and I am loosing my damn mind over it. I am so pumped for this. I cannot recommend this show enough, which it why it’s at the top of my list. The supernatural, science fiction thriller follows a group of teenage boys who try and save their friend who’s been abducted into an alternate dimension.

I won’t give any more away, but this is a Netflix Original, so you know it’s going to be wonderful. The acting is incredible, the styling of the 80s looks so realistic and spot on, the plot is so intense, and the soundtrack, my god, the soundtrack is so good. If you haven’t watched Stranger Things already, please do!

Scream Queens (Season 1)

Ignoring the fact that Season 2 of this series was such a flop with audiences that it got the whole show cancelled, Season 1 of Scream Queens is actually so good! It follows the story of a sorority, Kappa Kappa Tau, which becomes plagued by a serial killer who uses the university’s Red Devil mascot as a disguise. It’s a comedy horror created by Ryan Murphy who also created Glee and American Horror Story, so if you liked those titles, definitely give Scream Queens a go!

There are heaps of classic horror references here, amazing fashion, even Ariana Grande – it’s all happening. Also, I think season 1 wraps up nicely, so I believe it can be watched as a stand alone series and the failure of season 2 doesn’t spoil it.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1994)

This film was the reason I ditched my whole “Netflix Guide” idea because I couldn’t deal with not mentioning this film. I think this is one of my favourite movies of all time. There’s a debate on whether this is a Christmas film or a Halloween film, and I can confirm it’s both! The songs are catchy as heck, the animations are incredible, and the story is just amazing.

Google tells us the film “follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine. When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, he gets a new lease on life – he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.”

Harry Potter (2001)

I know you’re probably thinking “Harry Potter?” but if the floating jack-o’-lanterns below don’t get you into the Halloween mood, I don’t know what will. Netflix has every Potter film, so there is heaps of Harry to go around. I love these films, they’re so nostalgic, magical and definitely get darker as the series progresses. Also, just like The Nightmare Before Christmas, I feel like these movies can be watched all the way from Halloween right until Christmas and beyond.

If, after all this time, you somehow don’t know what the series is about, basically Harry is a normal boy who discovers he’s a wizard. It’s then seven novels and eight films full of magic, mischief and adventures as Harry navigates the wizarding word, all the while escaping from his nemesis Lord Voldemort.

Carrie (2013)

Carrie is a classic horror film that’s perfect for Halloween. Netflix doesn’t have the original, and I know movie buffs will always promote originals over remakes, but in our current age of limited subscription services and no DVD stores (RIP Blockbuster), we’re working with what we’ve got. If you can get your hands on the original, I recommend it! Older movies always seem scarier anyway.

Google tells us Carrie is about “a shy and awkward teen being raised by a religious zealot” who is “frequently the target of bullies. But Carrie has a secret talent: She can make things move with her mind. One fateful night, an especially cruel prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge, and Carrie unleashes her telekinetic powers on all who get in her way.

The Craft (1996)

I haven’t actually seen The Craft, but after seeing it on Netflix while ‘researching’ for this post, I’m so interested in it! I thought I’d include it anyway for anyone else who might end up adding it to their List.

Here’s a summary I found online: “After transferring to a Los Angeles high school, Sarah (Robin Tunney) finds that her telekinetic gift appeals to a group of three wannabe witches, who happen to be seeking a fourth member for their rituals. Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True) and Nancy (Fairuza Balk), like Sarah herself, all have troubled backgrounds, which combined with their nascent powers lead to dangerous consequences. When a minor spell causes a fellow student to lose her hair, the girls grow power-mad.

So that’s my Halloween Night In Watch List! I was so tempted to include Mean Girls purely for the scene where Cady walks in and accidentally scares Janis and Damian, but I thought I’d draw the line somewhere (but still include the gif, because it’s gold).

If you enjoyed this post and found some new recommendations, give this post a “like” so I know! What are some of your favourite movies or TV shows for this time of the year? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

Have a very Happy Halloween this Tuesday!

INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | BLOGLOVIN’ | TWITTER

Advertisements