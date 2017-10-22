Favourite Beauty Guru Halloween Looks

Is it just me or has there not been heaps of Halloween makeup tutorials popping up on YouTube this year? I remember last year beauty gurus were pumping out the creepy, creative but still cute looks as soon as October rolled around. I have unsubscribed from a handful of YouTubers that I just found myself never watching, so that might be the case. Nevertheless, I have seen some amazing makeup looks for this Halloween season from some of my favourite beauty gurus, and I thought now would be the perfect time to round them all up and share the love! If you enjoy this post or find any of these super creative looks inspiring, give this post a “like” so I know, and let’s get into the tutorials!
The Super Creative Last Minute Looks
It’s a situation one will find themselves in at some point – you’ve been invited to a Halloween party last minute and you have approximately zero ideas of what to go as. You don’t want to resort to the standard black cat with six “whiskers” (i.e. shaky liquid eyeliner strokes) on your cheeks and a coloured in nose, but you’re not the type to whip out the special effects makeup and start oozing fake blood from your mouth à la Sharon Needles Season 4 Episode 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Never fear, as these talented ladies below have got the simple but creative looks that’ll surely make others go “why didn’t I think of that?”
ohmygeeee’s Pop Art Comic Book Wonder Woman
My jaw dropped when I saw this look from Gina and I just couldn’t get over how simple but effective it was! If you’re a beauty junkie I think you’d love this look as you can make the base as glam as you want, and the comic book lines can be made just with any black liquid liner you most likely already own! I love it when people dress up as things related to the year, and this is such a nice little nod to the super successful Wonder Woman film that was released this year!
Wonder Womannnn❤️ fun and simple Halloween look 💁🏼 Inspo- @nikkietutorials & @rahmanbeauty Brows- @anastasiabeverlyhills pomade in medium brown & clear brow gel Lashes- @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty Noelle Shadows- @morphebrushes 35O2 palette Liner- @sigmabeauty wicked Mascara- @toofaced better than sex Primer- @fentybeauty @badgalriri & @benefitcosmeticsuk porefessional Base- @fentybeauty 250 Concealer- @tartecosmetics Shape tape Powder- @nyxcosmetics_uk #nofilter Highlight- @ofracosmetics X @nikkietutorials Ever glow Bronzer- @colourpopcosmetics Topaz Lipstick and red star- @kyliecosmetics @kyliejenner mary jo black and white paint- @mehronmakeup paradise aq Liquid Gold – @mehronmakeup metallic powder Setting spray- @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter Wig- @uniwigs use code ohmygeeee for money off ☠️ #makeup #brows #abh #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhcosmetics #toofaced #kyliecosmetics #urbandecay #motd #hudabeauty #sephora #kyliejenner #norvina #toofaced #wakeupandmakeup #halloween #halloweenmakeup #autumnmakeup #fentybeauty #fenty #rihanna #colourpop #colourpopme #mehron #morphe #morphebrushes #ofracosmetics #ofraxnikkietutorials #wonderwoman #shophudabeauty
Lucy Garland’s “No Hair No Outfit” Look
It’s no secret I’m friggen obsessed with Lucy Garland. She’s been bringing the Halloween looks all month long and I have been living for each and every one of them. I thought this look was so creative and perfect for anyone who is thinking “idk what I want to be I just want to be comfortable but like, still done up, you know.” You can adjust this look to suit you too, for example you can use an actual face mask if you don’t want to use foundation, and you can change the makeup to be as dramatic or subtle as you want. Lucy also has a YouTube channel, so you can see her and her incredible skills in action below.
Shaaanxo’s Easy Vampire or Devil Makeup Look
Shaaanxo is one of the few beauty gurus I regularly watch because I just find her personality and her videos so enjoyable. She posted this achievable halloween makeup look just the other day and I loved how versatile it can be! If you just want to look good and wear a cute outfit, doing your makeup slightly gothic and darker than normal is a sure fire way to be like “I’m a vampire!” Add red horns and you’re instantly a devil, simples! Again, this look can be achieved with just the makeup you already own, so it’s realistic but effective, and the veins are also completely up to you as well.
This is my third ‘looking down’ pic in a row 😌 basic white gurl alert lol ✨ my new video went up a lil while ago, have you seen it yet? 😈 https://youtu.be/NKmaTj8hm50 • Some of the products I used 💕 – @makeupgeekcosmetics black eyeshadow – @hudabeauty desert dusk palette, noelle lashes, icon liquid lipstick and fearless lip strobe – @litcosmetics fire cracker glitter (SHAAANXO for a discount) – @narsissist lip pencils shades nasty girl & mariachi! • #shaaanxo #xobeauty #hudabeauty #meccamaxima #generationmax #litcosmetics #glitter #easyhalloween #halloween #horror #narssisist #desertdusk #veganbrushes #devilmakeup #vampiremakeup #makeuptutorial #makeuplook
The Arty and Abstract Looks
If you’re organised and don’t need a last minute makeup idea but still want something out of the box, unique and creative, look no further! Below are the looks that popped up in my feed this Halloween that made me think “that’s just so freaking cool oh my god!”
ritaermin’s Libra Zodiac Look
I am OBSESSED with the idea of Zodiac inspired makeup looks. I think they’re so beautiful, you can be as creative as you want with them, and there is no right or wrong to your artistic choices (unless you’re telling everyone you’re dressed as the Cancer zodiac yet you’ve got the Aquarius symbol drawn on your forehead.) I highly recommend looking at the rest of Rita’s feed as she has more of these zodiac looks.
ZODIAC – LIBRA ♎️ Balanced – Artistic – Charming – Lighthearted – Refined _______________________________________________________ I'm a libra, and I think it really suits my personality, does your zodiac sign match yours? ____________________________________________________ GLITTER:- @projektglitter ______________________________________________ PRODUCTS:- @nyxcosmeticsnordics @nyxcosmetics glitter primer, epic ink eyeliner, total control drop foundation. ____________________________________________________ EYES & EYEBROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasianordics prism palette and dipbrow in medium brown _____________________________________________________ #art #painting #zodiac #libra #illustration #glitter #inspiration #artoftheday #makeupartistsworldwide #limecrimemermaids #undiscovered_muas #halloween #wakeupandmakeup #slayagebeauties #halloweenmakeup #makeupslayageworldwide #featuremuas #shimycatsmua #nyxliquidsuede #nyxprofessionalmakeup #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmeticsnordics #anastasiabeverlyhills
ritaermin’s Ouija Board Inspired Look
I couldn’t discuss just one look from Rita. I’ve seen some people do Ouija board inspired costumes and I think they always look amazing and again, you can be creative as you want to be! Rita’s done a blue theme, but as long as you have the standard Ouija board references in your look somewhere like the YES, NO, and some letters and symbols, you’re good to go!
Do you want to play? _______________________________________________________ Ouija board inspired makeup👻____________________________________________________ PRODUCTS:- @nyxcosmeticsnordics @nyxcosmetics Total control drop foundation in 06, Liquid suede metallic in belle, Pigment in 08, Liquid suede in jet set, Single eyeshadow in electro shock, Jumbo eye pencil in milk. ____________________________________________________ WIG: @donalovehair _____________________________________________________ #art #painting #halloween #ouija #illustration #ouijaboard #inspiration #artoftheday #makeupartistsworldwide #limecrimemermaids #undiscovered_muas #halloween #wakeupandmakeup #slayagebeauties #halloweenmakeup #makeupslayageworldwide #featuremuas #shimycatsmua #nyxliquidsuede #nyxprofessionalmakeup #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmeticsnordics
Lucy Garland’s Graffiti Makeup Look
I think this is probably one of the most creative and unique looks I’ve seen all year! Lucy’s graffiti look is super adaptable and perfect for someone wanting to just get creative and just go nuts with the colour. You can even just get a cheap white dress, spend time painting the dress and then do a little bit of the graffiti on your actual skin if you don’t want to do your entire face. It’s completely up to you!
The Super Detailed and Ultra Glam Looks
This final category is the pinnacle of beauty guru’s doing what they do best. These are ultra glam, gorgeous and super detailed looks that make their followers believe they are actually witches with supernatural powers because how do they do these looks. But they do. Let’s proceed.
bybrookelle’s Dark Queen Makeup Look
Brookelle’s face is just on another level, and she has the makeup skills to match. She’s constantly posting the most gorgeous makeup looks, and she of course does festival and Halloween looks incredibly well. This Dark Queen look from her is simply gorgeous and so inspiring. I absolutely love the metallic burgundy lip, the super smokey, blown out eyes that blend into her cheekbones and temples and the bright inner corners. Everything about this look is just incredible! Why doesn’t this queen have a YouTube channel?
DARK QUEEN 🥀🦇 twisted fairytale: once upon a time, the Wicked Queen was hand delivered Snow Whites heart by the huntsman. the Queen remained the fairest of them all. the end. RIP Snowy 🙏🏼 #halloweenmakeup _ (feel free to tag a friend who might need halloween inspo) – @sugarpill Shadows (love +, flamepoint, 2AM + poison plum) @anastasiabeverlyhills Shadows (bone, violet + nior) #clinique Beyond Perfecting (golden neutral) @maccosmeticsaustralia Pro Longwear Concealer (nc25) #nyxcosmetics Liquid Liner (black + 24k gold) @meltcosmetics Liquid Lipstick (death cherry) @doseofcolors Liquid Lipstick (saváge) @houseoflashes Radiant Lash @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Definer (medium brown) @benefitaustralia 3D Brow Tones (shade 4) @jazzy_glitter Glitter (gold rush + gypsy queen) @maccosmetics Give Me Sun @narsissist Blush (exhibit a) @benefitcosmetics Hoola @mehronmakeup Squirt Blood @enpointecollective Crown @fawnstar_ Earrings _ (hope you guys like this, I've been stressing over it for the past 3 days 😅 hopefully it gives you some inspo -love u all sm)
NikkieTutorial’s Vampire Princess Makeup Look
This was another look that made my jaw drop and I just thought “she’s done it again!” I flipping love Nikkie, she’s so talented and wonderful and even though her looks are on another level, I find her really inspiring to up my own makeup game. The blood splatter eyeshadow is incredible but also really easy to recreate, so it’s the perfect, gory addition to an otherwise super glam makeup look! I’ve include below a photo and the full tutorial from YouTube.
Hey you! 🙋🏼 you are just my blood type 😏🦇✨ say hello to my first Halloween look of the year, a vampire princess with blood spatter smokey eyes inspired by @giuliannaa and a drop of blood by the mouth inspired by @lunafortun ♥️ GO WATCH IT NOW! 👉🏻 link in bio! Leave a 💉 emoji if you're part of the notification squad! ____ #nikkietutorials #halloweek
So there you have it! Those were the makeup looks I’ve seen this Halloween season that I have just found to be so creative and inspiring! Are you going as anything this Halloween? Or which look from the ones above were your favourites? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know your thoughts! I am still not over the Rita’s Libra Zodiac and Brookelle’s Dark Queen!
Also, don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoyed it so I know!
All the love,
5 thoughts on “Favourite Beauty Guru Halloween Looks”
I LOVE NikkiTutorials! Watching her videos is so relaxing and she genuinely knows a TON about makeup and what is going to work and what isn’t. Plus she just seems like the nicest person ever.
A- simplylovely90.com
I think the Wonder Woman one has to be my favourite and that eyeshadow palette looks so gorgeous! 😍xx
I totally agree! The pictured palette is stunning and the Wonder Woman makeup looks like so much fun.
These are all so cool! My friend is letting me do her make up for her this halloween so I might try the devil one on her! (as that is her costume). Could never do it that good though! xx
What a great compilation of Halloween looks. I wish I was this talented. I will for sure be trying the Wonder Women one as it looks kind of simple and doable.
