Favourite Beauty Guru Halloween Looks

Is it just me or has there not been heaps of Halloween makeup tutorials popping up on YouTube this year? I remember last year beauty gurus were pumping out the creepy, creative but still cute looks as soon as October rolled around. I have unsubscribed from a handful of YouTubers that I just found myself never watching, so that might be the case. Nevertheless, I have seen some amazing makeup looks for this Halloween season from some of my favourite beauty gurus, and I thought now would be the perfect time to round them all up and share the love! If you enjoy this post or find any of these super creative looks inspiring, give this post a “like” so I know, and let’s get into the tutorials!

The Super Creative Last Minute Looks

It’s a situation one will find themselves in at some point – you’ve been invited to a Halloween party last minute and you have approximately zero ideas of what to go as. You don’t want to resort to the standard black cat with six “whiskers” (i.e. shaky liquid eyeliner strokes) on your cheeks and a coloured in nose, but you’re not the type to whip out the special effects makeup and start oozing fake blood from your mouth à la Sharon Needles Season 4 Episode 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Never fear, as these talented ladies below have got the simple but creative looks that’ll surely make others go “why didn’t I think of that?”

ohmygeeee’s Pop Art Comic Book Wonder Woman

My jaw dropped when I saw this look from Gina and I just couldn’t get over how simple but effective it was! If you’re a beauty junkie I think you’d love this look as you can make the base as glam as you want, and the comic book lines can be made just with any black liquid liner you most likely already own! I love it when people dress up as things related to the year, and this is such a nice little nod to the super successful Wonder Woman film that was released this year!

Lucy Garland’s “No Hair No Outfit” Look

It’s no secret I’m friggen obsessed with Lucy Garland. She’s been bringing the Halloween looks all month long and I have been living for each and every one of them. I thought this look was so creative and perfect for anyone who is thinking “idk what I want to be I just want to be comfortable but like, still done up, you know.” You can adjust this look to suit you too, for example you can use an actual face mask if you don’t want to use foundation, and you can change the makeup to be as dramatic or subtle as you want. Lucy also has a YouTube channel, so you can see her and her incredible skills in action below.

Shaaanxo’s Easy Vampire or Devil Makeup Look

Shaaanxo is one of the few beauty gurus I regularly watch because I just find her personality and her videos so enjoyable. She posted this achievable halloween makeup look just the other day and I loved how versatile it can be! If you just want to look good and wear a cute outfit, doing your makeup slightly gothic and darker than normal is a sure fire way to be like “I’m a vampire!” Add red horns and you’re instantly a devil, simples! Again, this look can be achieved with just the makeup you already own, so it’s realistic but effective, and the veins are also completely up to you as well.

The Arty and Abstract Looks

If you’re organised and don’t need a last minute makeup idea but still want something out of the box, unique and creative, look no further! Below are the looks that popped up in my feed this Halloween that made me think “that’s just so freaking cool oh my god!”

ritaermin’s Libra Zodiac Look

I am OBSESSED with the idea of Zodiac inspired makeup looks. I think they’re so beautiful, you can be as creative as you want with them, and there is no right or wrong to your artistic choices (unless you’re telling everyone you’re dressed as the Cancer zodiac yet you’ve got the Aquarius symbol drawn on your forehead.) I highly recommend looking at the rest of Rita’s feed as she has more of these zodiac looks.

ritaermin’s Ouija Board Inspired Look

I couldn’t discuss just one look from Rita. I’ve seen some people do Ouija board inspired costumes and I think they always look amazing and again, you can be creative as you want to be! Rita’s done a blue theme, but as long as you have the standard Ouija board references in your look somewhere like the YES, NO, and some letters and symbols, you’re good to go!

Lucy Garland’s Graffiti Makeup Look

I think this is probably one of the most creative and unique looks I’ve seen all year! Lucy’s graffiti look is super adaptable and perfect for someone wanting to just get creative and just go nuts with the colour. You can even just get a cheap white dress, spend time painting the dress and then do a little bit of the graffiti on your actual skin if you don’t want to do your entire face. It’s completely up to you!

The Super Detailed and Ultra Glam Looks

This final category is the pinnacle of beauty guru’s doing what they do best. These are ultra glam, gorgeous and super detailed looks that make their followers believe they are actually witches with supernatural powers because how do they do these looks. But they do. Let’s proceed.

bybrookelle’s Dark Queen Makeup Look

Brookelle’s face is just on another level, and she has the makeup skills to match. She’s constantly posting the most gorgeous makeup looks, and she of course does festival and Halloween looks incredibly well. This Dark Queen look from her is simply gorgeous and so inspiring. I absolutely love the metallic burgundy lip, the super smokey, blown out eyes that blend into her cheekbones and temples and the bright inner corners. Everything about this look is just incredible! Why doesn’t this queen have a YouTube channel?

NikkieTutorial’s Vampire Princess Makeup Look

This was another look that made my jaw drop and I just thought “she’s done it again!” I flipping love Nikkie, she’s so talented and wonderful and even though her looks are on another level, I find her really inspiring to up my own makeup game. The blood splatter eyeshadow is incredible but also really easy to recreate, so it’s the perfect, gory addition to an otherwise super glam makeup look! I’ve include below a photo and the full tutorial from YouTube.

So there you have it! Those were the makeup looks I’ve seen this Halloween season that I have just found to be so creative and inspiring! Are you going as anything this Halloween? Or which look from the ones above were your favourites? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know your thoughts! I am still not over the Rita’s Libra Zodiac and Brookelle’s Dark Queen!

All the love,

