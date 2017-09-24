Spring has definitely sprung and with that I’ve pulled out all my Spring Makeup Picks to suit the season! To me, Spring makeup is the more natural, rosy cheeked little sister to Summer, who’s a bronzed and glowing goddess. With the weather getting warmer I’ve swapped my full coverage foundation for, get this, no foundation and alternated from dry liquid lipsticks to more moisturising lipsticks and glosses. If you enjoy this post or find it helpful, don’t forget to give it a “like” so I know, and let’s get on with the Spring Makeup Picks!

Eyes

Starting with the eyes, I have a very obvious colour palette that I gravitate towards during this time of the year. In Spring I slightly move away from the super warm orange, gold and copper tones of Autumn and Winter and move into the more neutral, pink toned colours. I have a very clear favourite eyeshadow brand at the moment, and that’s ColourPop! With their huge range of super pigmented shades at an affordable price point, once you start buying ColourPop shadows, you won’t want to stop!

In the centre I have the shade La La in their creamy, Super Shock Shadow formula. I love their shimmer shades in this formula and this shade La La is such an old favourite of mine. Being super pigmented and creamy, with one swipe this shadow looks exactly like it does on your eyelids as it does in the pan. I usually just run a matte transition shade in my crease and then blend this all over, and I’m good to go!

I’ve also been obsessed with ColourPop’s new single pressed shadows. These are tradition, pressed powder eyeshadows and they’re amazing to use! They blend really easily, are super pigmented, don’t have much fall out at all, and work really well together. I’ve loved running the matte shade The News through my crease, the golden-brown shade Save It For Later all over my lid, and highlighting my inner corner with the shade Liar Liar.

Base

Like I said above, in September I’ve actually had the courage to not wear a full face of full coverage foundation! My skin as been really clear lately and so some days I just have not felt the need to wear foundation. However, I do like to give my under eye circles some TLC, so I’ve been using my finger to lightly dab and blend my Maybelline Fit Me concealer under my eyes and it really does the job. I used to think wearing just concealer would look weird and too light, but the shade 15 Fair matches my skin tone and looks super natural.

To make sure I don’t get shiny throughout the day and to provide a smooth surface for other face products to blend into, I also powder my face using my Revlon ColourStay Pressed Powder in the shade Light. This stuff is so wonderful. It’s pigmented, so it’s not a translucent setting powder, but it’s perfect for just evening out my skin tone.

Face

It comes as no surprise to anyone that I love Too Faced’s face products. I used to always use my Kat Von D Shade + Light Contouring Kit to bronze and contour, but during uni and busy mornings, I don’t have time for a whole kit! So I’ve been loving using the Too Faced Milk Chocolate Bronzer to warm up my face and give it some shape. For blush I have been alternating between the Too Faced Papa Don’t Peach blush and the Too Faced Love Flush Blush in the shade Baby Love, so I’ve decided to feature the latter! Being a matte formula, this blush gives your cheeks the most perfect, natural looking flush of colour!

Finally, I’ve been loving using the Too Faced highlighter in the shade Ray of Light. It’s got the slightest pink tone to it as it’s more of a pink, champagne like colour but it’s definitely not a ‘pink highlighter’. I dust this on the high points of my face and absolutely love the glow it gives my skin!

Lips

I’ve become obsessed with the Kylie Cosmetics Velvet lipstick formula! I ordered the pinky shade Charm and it’s become such a favourite of mine as it’s the most perfect everyday shade. This formula dries down slightly but not matte, so it’s not drying at all! It does transfer onto cups and glasses though, so be careful. I’ve also been loving the idea of glosses recently. I’m a bit over the super matte lip look, so the fact that glosses are making a bit of a comeback makes me happy! I ordered the shade Damn Gina from Kylie Cosmetics and all I can say is it’s gorgeous. It’s a beautiful, pinky nude shade with shimmer in it and it just looks so stunning and luxurious.

Onto more traditional lipsticks, I always love the formula of the Rimmel Lipsticks and I always reach for them! Their everyday, nude pink shades are my favourite, so any of the three shades from the Kate Moss 25th Anniversary Collection (the pink tin packaging) are my favourites!

Scent

I don’t wear perfume every day but when I do, I love reaching for Marc Jacobs Daisy as it’s that perfect, floral scent that’s both youthful but not sweet!

So there you have it, my Spring Makeup Picks! What makeup do you love wearing around this time of the year? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know your thoughts!

