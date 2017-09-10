I know it’s so cliché to start these posts with the usual ‘where is the year going!?‘ line but really, where is the year going? We’re already a week into September, so I thought I’d get my August Favourites up because at this rate, it’ll be time for another monthly favourites before I know it. From old beauty favourites to TV shows and shoes to even an app, I enjoyed a whole bunch of things throughout August! If you enjoy this post please give it a ‘like‘ so I know, and let’s get into it!

Beauty

I’ve noticed I tend to switch my daily eyeshadow palette up on a monthly basis, and when I pulled open my vanity drawer a few weeks ago to pick which palette I should use more often, I decided to give my Kylie Cosmetics Burgundy palette some more love! I feel like I was quite harsh when I reviewed this palette as three of the nine shades didn’t blow me away. But, since using it more regularly and falling into a ‘routine’ with the shades, it’s become such a favourite of mine! My go-to look consists of running the mid toned brown called Beach through my crease as a transition shade, then darkening the outer corner with either of the two dark brown shades, Brick or Almond (I find them to look very similar on the eyes so I see them as interchangeable), then I apply the brown shimmer shade New York all over my lid, and then on top but mainly in the centre of my lid I apply the shimmery copper shade LA. On days I just want a matte look, I just run Beach all over and apply Brick or Almond in the outer corners and I’m set to go.

Funnily enough though, I feel like these Kylie Cosmetics shadows apply best when I use my Kylie Cosmetic brushes. The super fluffy brush I own from her brand blends out any transition shade in two seconds but picks up a really good amount of product at the same time. Her slightly flat, tapered brush is perfect for darkening the outer corner too and helps blend that shade across my lid seamlessly, to the point where I sometimes don’t want to cover or ruin the gradient by adding a shimmer shade (and I usually always add a shimmer shade!) I find the Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadows to be really pigmented but easy to blend, and they have incredible staying power. For some reason when I first used this palette I didn’t think their staying power was fantastic, but since I’ve been using it more, I notice my eyeshadow looks as good at night as it did when I applied it hours before in the morning!

In August I also wore the Sugarpill ‘Trinket’ Liquid Lip Colour quite a bit and I’m obsessed with it! Trinket is that universally flattering, dusty pink mauve shade, but it also has gold glitter throughout it that reacts to the heat of your lips! So it’s a really beautiful glimmer of gold, or if you want to intensify it, just press your lips together! The shade is stunning and the addition of the gold flecks makes it so unique. I’ve worn this a lot at night, so I need to see what it looks like on my lips in the sun, because I think that would be amazing! I also totally recommend this for a festival, I think it’d be perfect. I don’t find the glitter chunky or even noticeable as it’s so fine, it doesn’t have a gritty feeling to it at all, it just feels like a normal liquid lipstick!

Fashion

I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of classic black Nikes for years, but since my current pair are still in decent condition, I’ve never wanted to pay top dollar for another pair. However! I was browsing the range at their DFO store and saw a style I loved that was already reduced, and then one of the shop assistants said over the loud speaker ‘all these shoes are 30% off for the next 15 minutes.’ I found the last size 8 pair, tried them on, fell in love and then stood in line to receive my further discount! I’m so happy with these! They’re super light, really comfortable and are exactly what I was looking for. I still use my old pair to work out in as they have more support, but these Nikes have been perfect for work, university, and everything else!

TV Shows

I’ve started watching Top of the Lake and even though I haven’t finished Season 1 yet, I’m obsessed with the story! Created, written and directed by Jane Campion, who is the second of four women ever nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, Top of the Lake is a mystery drama that follows Detective Robin Griffin (played by Elisabeth Moss) ((what a queen)), and deals with the investigation of the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl in New Zealand.

Everything about the show is so well done, from the acting to the writing to the gorgeous New Zealand scenery to the eerie directing and overall vibe. It’s just so good. There are also some really funny bits in it, which is refreshing as it’s quite an intense plot. Season 1 came out in 2013, and I’ve gotten into the show because Season 2 is out this year (or has already come out?) and stars Nicole Kidman. After seeing her in Big Little Lies, now one of my favourite shows, I’m excited to see Nicole in Season 2!

Apps

I’ve had the Apple Reminders app on my phone since the beginning of time but only started using it in August, and I really love it! There have been so many little things I’ve been forgetting to do or keep wanting to remind myself about, and setting myself a reminder on this app has actually solved my problems as the notification is always on my home screen! Plus, it’s super satisfying to hit the little green dot when you’ve completed your reminded task.

So that’s everything I’ve been loving throughout August! I know this favourites was a) posted later than usual and b) lacking in the beauty department, but university has been quite hectic recently, but at least the semester is flying by quickly! What have you been loving recently? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear about your favourites!

