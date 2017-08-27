Products With The Prettiest Packaging

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but that’s exactly what we’re not doing today! I’m positive every beauty junkie has been swayed at one point into buying a product because the outside packaging is just too gorgeous to leave the store without. Whether it’s because it’s rose gold, reflective, or millennial pink, I have been wooed time and time again! I thought I’d gather up all my pretties and spend this Sunday discussing just how beautiful materialistic things can be sometimes! If you enjoy this post please give it a “like” so I know and let’s get into the good stuff!

All That Glitters

Quite a new arrival to my collection of makeup bags, but what an addition it is. If it wasn’t obvious from the huge logo, this is a Kylie Cosmetics makeup bag and it’s part of her new 20th Birthday collection, which you can read all about here in my haul and first impressions post! I fell in love with this beauty as soon as I saw it – it’s pink and covered in glitter! But it’s not that annoying glitter that gets everywhere, it is coated in plastic so it just looks gorgeous and is super easy to clean if something spills on it. I’m so happy I took the plunge and bought this because while it’s beautiful, it actually holds a huge amount of makeup! I can’t wait for the holidays to arrive so I can properly use it.

Think Pink

I adore pink. I always have. I was never one of those girls who went through the ‘I hate everything pink’ phase because it has just always been a colour that’s made me so happy. That doesn’t mean all my possessions were hot pink when I was younger, but it does mean that I absolutely love the millennial pink phase we’re seeing everywhere now, even if it is just a marketing tactic.

This brings me to a palette which is probably the prettiest one I own. With baby pink tin packaging decorated with hearts (and inside the pans are shaped as hearts too), the Too Faced Chocolate Bon Bons palette is gorgeous. I don’t care if it looks childish, I absolutely love this. Plus, it smells faintly of chocolate when you use it and the tin packaging is super protective and functional! Nice work Too Faced.

Keeping with the brand, their follow up Sweet Peach palette did not disappoint. With its ombre packaging, peach design and peach scent, this palette is also such a winner!

Spoiler alert, Too Faced comes up heaps of times throughout this post because when they get their packaging right, they get it so right. Their Love Flush Blushes are stunning – heart shaped, sleek, available in a variety of pink tones, and with a pattern of bunnies printed into the pan, there isn’t much to complain about here!

Jumping to lip products now, I think Lime Crime is another brand that do incredibly well in the packaging department. The roses on their liquid lipstick Velvetines are beautiful and so unique! Plus, the lids are made of this tin material that doesn’t feel cheap. Their liquid lipstick formula is one of my favourites on the market and they have so many incredible shades that don’t oxidise on your lips!

Finally, the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday packaging is stunning, and I thought I’d use the shade Twenty to represent the whole collection. With its baby pink packaging, frosted tube and matte finish, this lipstick is so gorgeous on my vanity!

Mirrored Image

Ah, mirrored packaging. As gorgeous as it is, it is the hardest thing to try and flatlay! Whenever I try and shoot these beauties, all you see in their reflection is me standing above them, messy bun and pyjama bottoms on full (and distorted) display. Hence the awkward side eye photography angle I have to use to try and capture them!

The Stila Eyes Are The Window palette in the shade Spirit is stunning as the top of the palette is this gorgeous reflective rose gold, and the bottom is reflective gold. This palette also comes with a HUGE mirror inside that is excellent quality, so this packaging ticks so many boxes!

Next is the Sleek Solstice Highlighting palette that I’ve mentioned heaps of times on my blog recently. The yellow gold reflective packaging is stunning and makes it look way more high quality as Sleek is an affordable brand you can pick up from Target!

Finally, surprise surprise, I’m mentioning the Too Faced Prismatic Highlighter in the shade Ray of Light! This is the perfect trifecta – heart shaped, rose gold, reflective (PLUS, it has a super detailed prismatic design inside on the pan!) What is not to love!

Onto brushes now, all the Zoeva brush collections are stunning! I own the rose gold and black range and I adore it. I also love the pink and rose gold collection, but the collection that is entirely rose gold just blows everything away. I’m dying for Zoeva to release a set of eye brushes that are completely rose gold as I don’t want anymore face brushes.

Go For Gold

Finally, I love anything that has a touch of gold to it! The Zoeva Cocoa Blend eyeshadow palette has stunning packaging. With it’s reflective gold and brown cardboard packaging, this palette is ultra compact and sleek and perfect for travelling!

The Too Faced brushes are really beautiful too and really sentimental to me as they were the first makeup brushes I ever bought! With baby pink handles, matte gold accents and hairs that are super soft, these brushes are wonderful!

Following the same aesthetic, the Too Faced Melted Matte liquid lipstick packaging is stunning! I absolutely love the design of the tube and how it’s bigger at the bottom, and the long, matte gold cap and 3D matte gold writing on the tube is a really nice touch.

Finally, the Stila Stay All Day liquid lipsticks have amazing packaging too! With a mixture of reflective and matte gold packaging, the tubes are such an impressive step up from the basic black packaging they had before.

So those are all the products I own with the prettiest packaging! What makeup products have you bought based solely on just how gorgeous they looked? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

Also don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoyed it!

All the love,

