Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Haul + First Impressions

Kylie turned twenty this month and with that came another new Kylie Cosmetics collection to help celebrate her birthday! I have an on and off relationship with Kylie Cosmetics, I'll either adore something or not be interested in it one bit. I wasn't excited by her recent beige and polka dotted vacation collection full of bronzers and nude matte lipsticks, however when this birthday collection was revealed on her social media platforms, I fell hard and fast! Below I break down what I bought from the collection (and what I didn't buy and why) and include my first impressions of the products complete with swatches too!

Packaging

I need to talk about the beautiful elephant in the room first – the packaging! As someone who loves baby pink and glitter and who also includes silver stars in many of my flatlays, this collection spoke to me. I know a lot of people think pink is childish and cheap looking, but I personally love it! One of the biggest criticism I heard about this collection was that it looked very similar to this year’s Valentine’s Day collection. I understand where people were coming from with the pink and the hearts (and the eyeshadow palette having the same layout) but since I didn’t buy anything from that collection, I didn’t mind the double up at all. Now, onto the actual products!

Twenty Matte Lip Kit

This collection included just one full sized matte liquid lipstick and I absolutely love the shade of it! Twenty is described as a mid toned rose brown and I don’t own anything like it. I don’t find the lipstick to apply patchy, and while Kylie’s matte can be very drying, I always apply a layer of lip balm on with every liquid lipstick that I wear. As always, her lip liner is incredible, super pigmented and really creamy! I just need to find myself a sharpener which is annoying.

Mini Velvet Liquid Lipstick Kit

I was so happy when I saw Kylie would be bringing out two sets of mini liquid lipsticks! I think they’re a perfect way of getting a bunch of shades at an affordable price. I didn’t want to get her matte set as I already own a few, but I had never tried her velvet formula and saw that set had nicer shades so I went for it! In the velvet set you get:

LA (light nude peach)

Party Girl (bright hot coral)

Birthday Suit (nude warm beige)

Sprinkle (vibrant plum)

Commando (terracotta beige)

Surprise Me (bright fuchsia)

In contrast to her matte liquid lipstick formula, Kylie’s velvets don’t dry down so you don’t get that dry feeling. Because of this though, they do transfer onto a glass or someone else, whereas her matte lipsticks don’t budge. These velvets are incredibly pigmented and I personally haven’t found them patchy when swatched! They also settle really evenly on your lips and are super comfortable to wear. I’ve only worn the shade LA for a short time so I can’t say if they’re super long wearing, but it didn’t fade or rub off when I was wearing it!

What I don’t like about these velvets is that the three none nude shades Party Girl (the hot coral), Sprinkle (the purple) and Surprise Me (the bright fuchsia) stained my hand when I swatched them! I am very pale and everyone’s lips are darker than their normal skin so I don’t think the trace of colour left behind will be a big deal, but all three did leave a faint but noticeable pink stain on my hand and stayed there for almost 24 hours! So it’s definitely something to keep in mind when wearing her bright shades. I had no problems with her nude shades staining though.

In terms of shades I love all of them, even the unconventional ones. I know I’ll get heaps of wear out of the nude shades and I’m really happy with the selection of them as all three have very distinct differences so there is no double ups. I adore the vibrant purple Sprinkle and I can’t wait to try it properly, I own nothing like this in my collection! I don’t know how often I’ll wear the hot coral shade Party Girl but I’m sure there will be a time and a place. It looks perfect for Spring and Summer when you’re a bit tanner! As for the last shade Surprise Me, I know it’s described as a bright fuchsia but I personally think it looks more like a classic red shade that will be perfect for Christmas time coming up!

Lipstick Swatches

Here is every lip product so far swatched below!

Makeup Bag

I have such a weak spot for makeup bags. I have such a weak spot for things that are pink and things that are glittery. When I saw this makeup bag I knew I was getting it. I was a bit hesitant at first because of the price, but my friend Morgan bought the same bag in black last year as part of Kylie’s 19th birthday collection and said these bags can fit a ridiculous amount of stuff in them! Since my Zoella Beauty makeup bag can sometimes be a bit small, I decided to take the plunge and I’m so happy I now have this! This bag is huge but compact, has two spacious inner pockets which I was not expecting and feels like it’s super good quality! Plus, the glittery outside material is all smooth, so it will be really easy to clean if anything spills on it. Just to get an idea of how big it is, my Violet Voss Holy Grail palette is my biggest eyeshadow palette and it fits in here easily!

Things I Didn’t Buy and Why

Mini Matte Liquid Lipstick Set – I don’t need more matte lipsticks and out of the six shades, I knew I wasn’t going to ever wear the ultra neon purple shade August Bug, the dark burgundy wine shade Gorg or the super red All Nighter, so that’s half the set made redundant.

Cherry Pie and Cupcake Glosses – A bright, glossy red isn’t really my cup of tea so I didn’t go for it, but up until the last minute I was so close to buying the nude shade Cupcake but I backed out as I saw my grand total and got a bit scared. It’s such a gorgeous colour though so I wish I did buy it, but I’m positive I will be able to find something similar for a more affordable price! I hear Kylie’s glosses are super pigmented and almost on par with Anastasia Beverly Hills glosses, so one day I will try them out!

I Want It All Eyeshadow Palette – The shades in this palette are very pink so I just knew I wouldn’t be reaching for it everyday! I own her Burgundy palette and some of the shades are hits and some are misses, so I wasn’t super keen. Also, I really, really dislike the packaging inside the palette. There are just too many hearts that is looks super busy for my liking!

The Brush Set – I bought her Christmas brush set and I adore two of the four brushes I got but barely touch the others as they are quite scratchy and don’t really do a great job, so I didn’t want to buy anymore! I think you’re better off buying brushes from an actual brush brand as Kylie’s ones feel a bit cheap!

Queen and King Ultra Glow Loose Highlighters – I have heard such good things about these highlighters and they look super reflective, but they are also super messy! They are so finely milled so they end up going everywhere when you try to open and close the tubs they come in.

Limited Edition Bedazzled Candy K Matte Lipstick – $60 USD for a shade I already own that’s just covered in stick on diamantes? Goodbye!

So that’s everything I bought from Kylie’s 20th Birthday Collection, my first impressions on all the products and my thoughts on what I did buy! What do you think of this collection from Kylie? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know your thoughts!

