July seemed like one of the quickest months of the year so far! June Jessica was so optimistic and thought she’d do so much over the university break; redecorate your room! Frame and hang those Etsy prints you bought! Create a Pinterest worthy home office space! While those projects will be completed another day, I did spend my break enjoying some old beauty favourites, discovering new shows and web series, devouring another Liane Moriarty masterpiece, and listening to the newest Lana album! So let’s get on with the monthly favourites and if you enjoy this post, please give it a “like” so I know!

Beauty

Too Faced Merry Macarons Eyeshadow Palette – This palette was featured in my Winter Makeup Picks post so it’s no surprise it has found its way into my July Favourites! With super pigmented and blendable mattes and shimmer shades, this unique yet wearable holiday palette definitely got me into the ‘Christmas in July’ spirit! It’s sadly not in stock anymore as it was a limited edition release last year from Too Faced, but they bring out something similar every year so keep your eyes out for the 2017 collection if you’re interested in it! You can read my full review on this palette here.

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in ‘Sell Out’ – Keeping with the Too Faced theme, I was reminded about how good their liquid lipsticks are this month when I started wearing the one I own again! It doesn’t dry my lips out, it stays on relatively well, and feels really light weight on the lips and not thick or gluggy. If you’re looking for a liquid lip that does not budge, you’re probably better off looking at the Kylie Cosmetics or Stila liquid lipsticks as they stay on rain, hail or shine. However what I like about this formula is that when it eventually wears off and you add another layer, it still looks good, whereas if you layer a Kylie liquid lipstick it just feels ridiculously heavy and crumbles off. Plus, I love how precise the applicator is on these Too Faced ones, it’s pointed and petite so you can easily and evenly apply it without having to use a lip liner first!

Sleek Solstice Highlighting Palette – How many times can I mention this highlighter in a month? One more time apparently! I just really love this highlighter because it’s so pigmented, you get both everyday and unique shades, a variety of formulas from powder to cream, and it comes in beautiful, reflective gold packaging! It leans more on the cooler side, so I’ve been loving it for Winter and the pop of purple is a fun shade that’s perfect for festival season.

Books

The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty – It’s no secret (get it) that I’m obsessed with Big Little Lies in every format. I thought the show was one of the greatest bits of television I’ve ever seen, the soundtrack is incredible and the novel that started it all was, appropriately, phenomenal. I’ve continued with my Moriarty binge and picked up The Husband’s Secret as soon as I finished reading Big Little Lies after my boss at work gave it such a rave review. Since I loved BLL so much I thought it was going to be difficult to love THS, but let me tell you, I think I love it more. I loved reading BLL because I knew the story and just really enjoyed the way Liane wrote it and I loved discovering more about a plot and characters I was already familiar with. But when reading THS, everything was new but everything was incredible. Liane has become one of my favourite authors of all time, just the way she describes things is so simple but effective. Her characters are so flawed, my god are they flawed, but they’re so realistic because she pushes them and you really see what they’re made of. She understands people and society and relationships (not just romantic ones but family ones and community as well) so well, and everything is just so witty and observant. Here’s the blurb on the back of the book.

Cecilia Fitzpatrick, devoted mother and successful Tupperware consultant, has found a letter from her husband. To be opened only in the event of my death. But Cecilia’s husband isn’t dead, he’s on a business trip. And when she questions him about the letter on the phone, Cecilia senses something she hasn’t experienced before. John-Paul is lying. But that letter is about to change everything, and not just for her: Rachel and Tess barely know Cecilia – or each other – but they too are about to feel the earth-shattering repercussions of her husband’s secret.

Music

Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life – Keeping with dramatic things, Lana dropped her newest album and I’m been listening to it for all of July! It’s quintessentially Lana; gloomy and glamourous. But for the first time in five albums, Lana is smiling! There’s a slightly shifted mindset but her music is still as dreamlike and nostalgic as ever. Lust for Life isn’t my favourite album of hers, Born To Die: The Paradise Edition holds that spot as it low key changed my life, but it still gives us some absolute gems. Love, Lust for Life (feat. The Weeknd), 13 Beaches, Cherry, White Mustang and Groupie Love are some of my favourites!

Dua Lipa – I don’t know how late I am in discovering Dua Lipa but she’s incredible! I’ve always listened to Be The One but I finally discovered New Rules, Blow Your Mind (Mwah) and other songs from her and I’m fully obsessed.

TV

The Thick of It – No idea how I stumbled across a British political comedy released in 2007 but I’ve fallen in love with it thick and fast (get it? I’ll stop at two puns). It’s hilarious but the one liners are embedded so casually into the script and aren’t in your face and make everything just that little bit better. Here’s the plot synopsis!

“The Thick of It” satirizes the inner workings of modern British government, with the focus on the fictitious Department of Social Affairs and Citizenship, a rather broad title that allows many political themes and viewpoints to be introduced. The department is run by an appointed minister, one who of course is depicted as bumbling, overmatched and out of touch with the public.

The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo – Switching to a very different show but equally hilarious, quick and smart, TGAWLOCG is a five part series released on the web and is described on iMDB as “a wondrous story of the complexities of relationships, friendly and romantic. Blurring the lines of expected troupes through random comedy and a realistic, interconnected interaction.” Caleb Gallo is the main star and the actor who plays him, Brian Jordan Alvarez, wrote, directed and produced the whole thing. The show gained popularity recently as a scene from the show went viral on tumblr and now everyone, including myself, quotes the shows classic lines like “sometimes… things that are expensive… are worse…” It’s a wonderful show and it’s very indie and it’d be great to see it picked up for another season! You can find it on YouTube or Vimeo.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 – Okay this show can’t really be a favourite because it doesn’t exist yet BUT RuPaul confirmed a third All Stars season is happening and it’s to be released around this time next year after Season 10 has aired. Apparently it’s started filming this week and I am loosing my goddamn mind because I’m so freaking excited. Small spoiler alert but Trixie Mattel (a favourite of mine) is heavily, heavily rumoured to be on since she’s cleared her busy schedule entirely and I am rooting for her to win. Other queens I would absolutely love to see on AS3 include Willam, Morgan Michaels, Milk, BenDelaCreme, Kim Chi, Aja and more.

Life

Getting my uni results back – I got my results back and I got three Distinctions and a High Distinction for the previous semester of uni! I was gunning for the HD and I’m so happy I got it! Now to just maintain this GPA!

Actually driving on the roads – I’ve started driving lessons with an instructor and in no time I was driving on the roads along with everyone else and I was doing fine and wasn’t scared! This is huge for me! So I’m really pleased with the progress I made in July!

So that’s everything I loved, discovered and did in July! What are some of your July Favourites? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know!

