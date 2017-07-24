Empties, Regrets and Reviews 3

Over the past few weeks I’ve hit pan on a bunch of pressed powders, completely finished a handful of lip balms and squeezed out the last drop of concealer – it’s definitely time for another Empties, Regrets and Reviews post! In this series I gather up all the empty products I’ve accumulated and review each one and decide whether or not it was a regret or if I’ll repurchase it! If you enjoy this post please give it a “like” so I know, and lets get into the empty products!

Australis Banana Powder

Bit of a cheat here as this product was originally my sisters, but since she repurchased a new one, I started using her old one! I’ve hit pan on it however and it’s well loved, so I thought it deserved a spot here. This yellow concealing powder in the Australis AC On Tour contouring kit was so popular that they brought it out as a single product! It’s an amazing shade for highlighting under your eyes as the yellow colour counteracts the purple tones of dark circles. However, since I’m so fair I feel like this product still looks quite yellow on me and I’ve found it to not highlight my face as well as my normal, pale pressed powders do.

Repurchase or Regret? I won’t repurchase this as I still have enough product left for when I occasionally reach for it!

Rimmel London Stay Matte Translucent Pressed Powder

I have many thoughts on this powder! It’s so affordable (I think I bought mine when it was reduced at Priceline for around $7!) and definitely keeps me matte throughout the day, so I recommend it if you have oily skin. However, I have never finished a product as fast as I have finished this one! I burned through this powder so quickly and I think the reason for that is that it isn’t as pigmented as I like, which means I would pack it on. The shade is called Translucent though. Sometimes when I wore this powder I loved it, other times I thought I looked too powdery.

Repurchase or Regret? This is actually the second time I’ve bought this powder, and it is one of my favourites. However, my current favourite powder is the Revlon ColourStay one as it’s super pigmented and gives my foundation an incredible finish. So I won’t be repurchasing this for a while as I have no need for it!

Maybelline Matte Maker Pressed Powder

I bought and finished this powder months ago so I can’t fully remember if I was blown away with it or not, but considering it wasn’t very memorable, I didn’t repurchase it and instead repurchased the Stay Matte powder to take it’s place, I think that’s a review in itself! This powder was a decent powder that helped combat oiliness, plus it’s affordable, so it’s on the same level as the Rimmel one. But, the Revlon ColourStay blows them both out of the water!

Repurchase or Regret? I don’t regret buying and using this but I also won’t repurchase it as the Revlon one is incredible!

Mecca Cosmetica Clean Slate Foaming Cleanser

Earlier this year for my birthday I was gifted this cleanser from Mecca as part of their Beauty Loop rewards system. I had never tried this before, or anything from the Mecca Cosmetica skincare range, and so I thought it was a really sweet gift! I have a lot to say about it though! Firstly, it says it’s a double duty product that removes your makeup and cleanses your skin at the same time. I think this cleanser struggled to completely remove my makeup, something my QV wash has no problem doing. After I take off 95% of my makeup using the QV wash, this cleanser was great at coming in and getting rid of any remaining bits! Plus, it was really refreshing to use in the morning when my skin was completely bare. It has a really subtle but beautiful scent and they are right when they promise it won’t leave your skin feeling tight. However, I just checked the Mecca website to see how much this costs, and low and behold it isn’t even available anymore!

Repurchase or Regret? I have no idea how much this originally cost, but if I was promised it would remove my makeup entirely, I would regret buying it since I already own better makeup removers. Repurchase? No, but I don’t even have the choice anymore! I wonder if Mecca will bring out something similar or better to take its place!

Bio Oil

Bless Bio Oil. I could stop my review here because I freaking love Bio Oil. After tripping and grazing my knees while hiking earlier this year, I’ve been putting Bio Oil on my scars ever since and I definitely think it contributed to the speedy recovery and minimal scaring I now have that’s still decreasing. Bio Oil is great for everything; scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, ageing skin and dehydrated skin, the list goes on. Since I’m on Roaccutane at the moment and it’s Winter, my hands are ridiculously dry, but Bio Oil really soothes, skins in and repairs the skin instead of just sitting on top of it like moisturisers have done in the past!

Repurchase or Regret? I’ve already repurchased another bottle!

Lush Cosmetics The Comforter Shower Cream

I was gifted this shower cream from one of my friends for my birthday and I absolutely love it! When I first smelt it I thought it was quite overpowering, and if I smelt it in store I probably wouldn’t have bought it. But in the shower this cream smells divine! With a blend of sweet cassis, vanilla and blackcurrant, this cream definitely lives up to its description of “a cuddle in a bottle”. Plus, it’s a vibrant shade of pink.

Repurchase or Regret? I really want to repurchase this and a bunch of other shower creams from Lush now! I think I’ll stick to this small bottle size, as they seem to last ages!

Maybelline Master Conceal Concealer 10 Fair

This concealer is incredible! The shade fair is actually fair and is pale enough to highlight and brighten my complexion! It’s ridiculously pigmented so you don’t mean heaps which means this little bottle lasts ages! Plus, you squeeze the product out from a pointed tip, which means the elimination of a doe foot applicator means this concealer is super hygienic! (Doe foot applicators can become unhygienic when you dab them over pimples and then continue to swipe that bacteria around your face and back into the tube.)

Repurchase or Regret? Definitely going to repurchase this when my Maybelline Fit Me one runs out!

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

I got a miniature version of the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara when I bought the Merry Macarons palette for Christmas, and it reminded me of how good this mascara is! The Too Faced BTS mascara gives my lashes the thickest, fluffiest, blackest, most fanned out look and trumps every other mascara I’ve ever used. HOWEVER, I can’t use it on my lower lashes as it then smudges onto my skin, which is infuriating.

Repurchase or Regret? Since it was part of an eyeshadow palette that I love and it’s a great mascara for my top lashes, I don’t regret this at all! But, since it’s a steep $33 to buy a full sized one, I won’t be repurchasing it as I’d have to use a completely different product for my bottom lashes, which is just too tedious! For now I’m sticking with my Clinique High Impact mascara, or the Maybelline Lash Sensational one which is also amazing!

(So many) Nivea Hydro Care Lip Balms

For ages I used Blistex lip balms and they would give my lips a weird white effect. I thought it was just my lips being their dry selves, until I used a different lip balm and realised it was the Blistex one whitening my lips! I found reviews online of others suffering from the same effect, and a bunch of people were recommending the Nivea Hydro Care type, and now I’m one of those people! If you suffer from dry lips and want a balm that actually soothes your lips and keeps them moisturised throughout the day, try the Nivea Hydro Care one! I feel like the entire Blistex range just makes my lips drier to make me keep using the product. I’ve gone through heaps of these Hydro Care ones as I’m on Roaccutane and I just love them.

Repurchase or Regret? I’ve repurchased these so many times and will continue to, I even have an unopened packet in my room ready to go when I finish my current one.

So those are a bunch of empty products I’ve finished recently and my thoughts on them! What products have you finished recently? Or what is something you regret buying? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts and recommendations!

