We’re in the middle of Winter at the moment here in Australia, and along with bundling myself up in coats and sweaters, I’ve also been mixing up my makeup for the change of season! Since the sweaty days of Summer are thankfully far behind us, the cooler weather means heavier foundations can be worn, smokey eyes seem more daytime friendly, and a frosty highlight is perfect for finishing it all off! If you like this post please give it a “like” so I know and let’s jump into this year’s Winter Makeup Picks!

Base

I mention my Revlon Colourstay foundation all the time, so I thought I would leave it out of this post to avoid more repetition but long story short – it’s my favourite foundation, is full coverage, still looks amazing at the end of the say and I’ve been wearing it all Winter long so far! Paired with the Revlon Colourstay Pressed Powder and the Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer, and my base is good to go!

Eyeshadow

Since using such warm shades during Summer and Autumn, for Winter I swap my burgundy palettes for something a little more neutral to cool toned. The ultimate neutrals palette is the Urban Decay Naked 1 palette which I’ve been reaching for more and more as the weather has gone cold. These shadows are amazing! They were definitely hyped up to the max, but they’re beautiful, creamy, pigmented and blend effortlessly. The shade Sidecar does have some glitter fallout though, so applying your eyeshadow before your base is probably a good idea! I always sweep a mixture of the matte shades Naked and Buck through my crease, and every other shade in the palette is perfect for blending all over the lid, with the darker shades being ideal for deepening the outer corner! The Urban Decay palettes are arguably overhyped and overpriced, but if you do own this old favourite, I 100% recommend pulling it back out for Winter!

Another eyeshadow palette I’ve been loving recently is the Too Faced Merry Macarons palette! This was a limited edition Christmas release from Too Faced last year, so unfortunately it isn’t available anymore. I’ve been using this bad boy recently as it’s Christmas themed, and since in Australia we’re robbed of a stereotypical ‘White Christmas’, using this in Winter seems so appropriate! What I love most about this palette is even though it’s mainly an everyday, wearable neutrals palette (excluding the vibrant purple), it’s somehow packed full of shades completely unique to my collection. Mint Chocolate, Honey Lavender, Violet Cassis and Champagne Rose are all one of a kind! Tiramisu has become one of my favourite transition shades out of all the palettes I own (and I own a fair few) and the inclusion of the off white shade Coconut and the black Cookies & Cream shade mean you can create a huge variety of looks.

Brows, Lashes and Eyes

I feel like in Winter you can be a bit more dramatic with your makeup, what with the days becoming darker sooner and the gloomy skies giving everything a more moody vibe. To me, being ‘dramatic’ is adding a bit of eyeliner. I always reach for my Maybelline Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner in times like this! It’s affordable, has such a fine point for precise application, is pigmented and stays on all day! The only bad review I usually hear about affordable liners like this is they can run out quickly. However, if you’re able to store your liner upside down when you’re not using it I would recommend you do, as the liquid will sit at the tip and not dry up at the bottom, therefore lasting longer!

When I want my brows to have a bit more definition I always grab my Chi Chi Brow Pomade in the shade Black Brown. This stuff is incredibly pigmented, so I dab my Zoeva brush in it ever so slightly, swipe the excess product off on the back of my hand, and then lightly add some definition to my brows from there! This stuff also doesn’t budge one bit and is super affordable!

To finish off my eyes I apply mascara and the one I’ve been loving recently is the Maybelline Lash Sensational in the new ‘Luscious‘ formula. I still like the original in the pink packaging better than this one, but this luscious formula gives my lashes so much volume and makes them look so dramatic! At first it made my lashes a bit clumpy, but after a few uses the mascara had dried a little bit and it’s currently in its prime state!

Highlights and Lips

Instead of using a super warm highlighter like Champagne Pop or my everyday Mary Lou-Manizer one, in Winter I take advantage of the super frosty and cool toned highlighters I own! I have two to-go picks. Firstly, I love using the Sleek Solstice Highlighting Palette. This thing is gorgeous, the highlighters are super pigmented and blinding and have such unique shades that look beautiful on the skin! I wish I used this more, as every time I do I’m always so pleasantly surprised and impressed! Sleek is also a super affordable brand and is available at Target (if you’re in Australia)!

The second highlighter I always reach for when I want something cooler toned is the Too Faced Candlelight Glow highlighter in the shade Rosy Glow. This highlighter is gorgeous, the white shade makes the highlighter look glowing and bright and the baby pink shade adds a subtle touch of warmth to it and makes it look almost iridescent!

For lips I always wear a nude lip, but Winter makes me feel a little adventurous and recently I’ve been loving MAC’s Del Rio! It’s a stunning burgundy/plum brown that looks more appropriate for Autumn, but the shade is so sophisticated and looks amazing when you’re bundled up in your favourite coat!

So those are my top makeup picks for Winter! Do you wear different makeup depending on the season? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

