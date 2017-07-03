What a month June turned out to be! I feel like something big happened in a bunch of different areas of my life and so sitting down and reflecting on the past month has been really enjoyable. From finishing yet another semester of university to achieving some career milestones to getting a pop culture history lesson and more, June turned out to be one of my favourite months of the year so far! So get comfortable and grab a snack because we’ve got a lot to get through! If you enjoy this post please give it a “like” so I know and let’s get into the June Favourites!

Beauty

Too Faced Love Light Prismatic Highlighter in ‘Ray of Light’: I picked up one of the new highlighters from Too Faced in June and I have been obsessed with it ever since. Have you ever seen a makeup product more gorgeous than this highlighter? Too Faced out did themselves this time around with their packaging. Formula wise, the highlighter is more subtle than blinding and makes the perfect product for an everyday glow. If you’d like to know heaps more about this highlighter, check out my review on it here. This was one of the first makeup products I bought myself in months and has relit my love for makeup, as generally when the university semester is on my interest in the makeup world has to take a backseat!

ColourPop Super Shock Shadow in ‘Birthday Cake’: I did a ColourPop order in June as a way of treating myself for finishing the semester (another annual Treat Yo’ Self Haul is on its way soon!) and since it was ColourPop’s third birthday they were giving away this limited edition eyeshadow with every order! I bought a bunch of their new single pressed shadows, but I’m so over the moon with this traditional eyeshadow from ColourPop! Their traditional shadows are so creamy, unique and pigmented. The colour in the pots is exactly the colour that shows up on your eyes with one swipe! This shade Birthday Cake is stunning. It’s a gorgeous dark mauve that’s packed full of glitter. It does have a bit of glitter fall out, but I predicted that and did my eyeshadow first when I used this shadow and could then just easily wipe the glitter off my face when I was done. So use that technique if you struggle with eyeshadows that have fall out!

Zoella Beauty Wonder Hand Moisturising Hand Cream: I love me some Zoella Beauty, and this hand cream is hands down (get it) my favourite product from her entire line! It makes my hands incredibly soft and keeps them soft, unlike lip balms that dry your skin out just so you’ll keep using the product. It has an amazingly scent that I have no idea how to describe, it’s very subtle and has a hint of floral? I use this every night since winter tends to dry out my hands and it has such a calming and soothing effect. Plus, the packaging is gorgeous! Zoella Beauty is super affordable and available at Target, and since you only need a drop of this for your hands each time you use it, this has lasted me ages!

Fashion

Way back in February I redeemed my Mimco Membership birthday voucher and picked up another one of their pouches and finally started using it this month! When I’m at university I want a wallet that I don’t mind if it gets ruined from wear and tear, but now that I’m on holidays I swapped all my cards over and am fully obsessed with this pouch! It’s baby pink, has the softest leather, and a gorgeous matte logo instead of their usual shiny ones – I love everything about it! The only thing I don’t like about these pouches is they can’t fit an iPhone 6 or bigger inside them.

Books & Coffee

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty: I’m such a slow reader, but in June I finished what has now become one of my favourite novels of all time! I saw an ad on TV for Big Little Lies a few months before it premiered and was instantly intrigued. The TV show has become one of my favourite shows of all time and I’ve mentioned it in previous monthly favourites. The novel that inspired it all is, as expected, phenomenal. Liane is now one of my favourite authors. The way she writes is so impeccable and admirable and she describes so much is such a concise and clever way. If you haven’t gotten on the Big Little Lies bandwagon yet, you need you!

IKEA UPPHETTA Coffee Plunger: As soon as my mum bought this home for me I thought “this is brilliant and is going in my next monthly favourites.” The current love of my life is a personal coffee plunger from IKEA and it’s everything. It’s so damn easy to use, you just put two teaspoons of ground coffee beans in it, pour hot water in and let it brew, then plunge it and you’re done. It makes enough for one cup and is only $9.95. I love IKEA. I love this plunger.

TV & Film

RuPaul’s Drag Race Finale: I’m a little devastated my favourite show is over for the year, but it was such an incredible season! We had the strongest Top 4 in a long time and it was really amazing to see it all play out. I spoke about my thoughts on the finale in my final RuCreate The Look post (which signifies the series is over! *cries*) and while I’m sad Shea lost, I’m so excited for Sasha and the future of all the queens! Even though I wish the season wasn’t over, that sudden death lip sync battle extravaganza gave me enough stress to last the year.

Paris Is Burning: I got THE pop culture drag history lesson in June when I finally sat down and watched Paris Is Burning. It’s an iconic 90’s documentary about the 80’s ball culture of New York City and the African-American, Latino, gay, and transgender communities involved in it. It explains everything from reading to ‘families’ and ‘houses’ to voguing to balls and more, and introduced me to legends like Pepper LaBeija, Venus Xtravaganza and Octavia St. Laurent, among the rest.

Career & University

Getting published (once, then a bunch more): In June my feature article that I wrote for university about problematic male beauty gurus was published in the Campus section of the Brisbane Times! I was so proud of the article so it was really great to see it become one of my first published works.

In June I also completed my first internship/work experience at a newspaper and it was really exciting to see the behind the scenes of it all. I ended up getting published again after getting to go to court and report on a story. The article was published both online and in the paper! Work experience is a great thing to do, especially when you’re on university break and have time to spend a week or two in a work place, so I highly recommend looking into it if you’re in that position!

Finished my third semester: I finished my third semester of university in June and am now half way through my degree! The most surprising thing about university is just how freaking fast it goes by. It’s scary to think I only have a couple months left of my second year, and by the end of next year my degree will be done!

Social Media

Favourite Instagram of the moment: I discovered my new favourite Instagram account everyoutfitonsitc through a Nylon article and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since. The captions are so damn witty and on point and there are hundreds of outfits to browse through! It makes me want to rewatch the entire series again!

This blog’s wonderful stats: The data doesn’t lie, and June became my blog’s second best month ever in terms of views/readership/engagement! It’s beaten only by February by a couple hundred views, and February was the month my blog was promoted on WordPress Discover. So thank you so much to everyone to contributed to those awesome figures in June!

That wraps this monthly favourites post up quite nicely! What did you enjoy, discover or achieve in June? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear about your month!

Also, don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoyed it!

All the love,

Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest | Bloglovin

Advertisements