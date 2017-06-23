Beauty + Life Goals: Update

As we approach the middle of the year and wonder where the heck the time is going, now seems like the perfect time to check in on the goals I set myself for 2017 to see how they’re progressing. I’m always goal setting, whether it be big tasks like wanting to finish my university degree, or just daily To Do lists where I want to accomplish some chores. No matter what you want to achieve though, I think to make your goals effective you have to refer back to them semi-regularly so you don’t loose track of what you want! I can happily say I have already ticked off some of the tasks I set myself back in January, and it’s been really rewarding to see those goals completed and motivates me to continue working on the remaining ones! Check out my goals and why I set them for myself here, and keep reading to see which ones I’ve completed! Also don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoy it!

Life Goals for 2017

Drive more – I have definitely driven more, but I still have such a long way to go! I drove a manual a few times since I made this goal, and I didn’t expect to do that, so I’m proud of myself for overcoming that. In my uni break I’m hoping to complete some lessons with an instructor, and that will give me more confidence!

Bake more – I can’t thank January Jess enough for thinking of this goal and writing it down, because it’s completely changed my blog for the better! I said I wanted to bake more in 2017, so when February rolled around I decided to bake some Valentine’s Day Brownies to mark the occasion. Little did I know my post would be spotted by WordPress Discover and promoted on all these platforms around the world to celebrate the day! My blog got an influx of followers and gave me such wonderful exposure, and it was just really humbling to be recognised! My goal was to actually bake something once a month, and I have definitely slacked in that area. However, we’re in winter right now in Australia, and whipping up some comfort food sounds very inviting.

Exercise more – Another area I’ve slacked off in, but revisiting this goal has motivated me to pick up my act! I’m currently on uni break and the weather is heaps cooler and more comfortable to work out in, so I’m going to push myself to get into a good routine while I have the free time.

Get a HD in a university unit – Hopefully I’m not speaking too soon, but I recently got back all the assessment I did for a unit, and everything was marked out of a certain number of points (the first unit I’ve done at uni to do this) and I counted all my marks up and I got enough points to qualify for a High Distinction! While it’s yet to be posted on Blackboard, I’m currently celebrating because I’ve been so close to a HD so many times, and I’m so happy I finally achieved this goal! It was for a subject I initially found really difficult and thought I was going to struggle in, and I couldn’t have been more wrong!

Read and watch more – This is such a vague goal but I definitely haven’t completed it yet! I’ve gotten back into reading these days and I’m really happy about that (thanks Liane Moriarty) but there are still heaps of books on my To Read list. I think I’m going to challenge myself to read 5 books before the end of the year, and every book after that is a bonus!

Beauty Goals for 2017

Buy less drugstore makeup – Besides restocking the essentials, I haven’t bought much affordable makeup this year (or high end makeup either!). I haven’t splurged or hauled any products during their big sales, and I’m really happy with myself so far! When the uni semester was in full swing, I just found myself to be really uninterested in makeup, which is great for my bank account.

Finally invest in a high end foundation – Haven’t ticked this off my list yet, but there is still time. I haven’t bought a high end foundation yet for the reasons mentioned above, I just haven’t been that interested in makeup, let alone willing to drop more than $50 on a bottle of foundation!

Fill the “gaps” in my makeup collection – I haven’t filled the gaps in my collection yet! I still need a primer, a setting spray and a bunch of other bits and bobs. I have bought a bronzer (that isn’t part of a contour kit), so that’s that. I’m actually quite happy I haven’t completed this goal yet, and this year I’ve really been enjoying just using what I have and experimenting with it all!

Incorporate sunscreen into my daily routine – I definitely don’t do this unless I know I’m going out in the sun. I go to uni and when I’m at work I’m always inside, so this goal doesn’t need to be a daily thing! I have noticed I need to wear sunscreen when I drive though, as I don’t apply a full face of makeup just to practise driving, so my bare skin needs some protection then.

To try more brands – I’ve tried a few new brands and I’ve had good experiences with them! I bought the Urban Decay Naked 1 palette a few months ago and I really like it, my friend gave me a MAC lipstick for my birthday, and I also just bought my first Makeup Geek shadow, but it’s still in transit and not in my possession yet! So I’m slowly but surely trying more brands.

Buy nice skincare items – This is a weird goal but I’ve sort of completed it in a way as I’ve recently discovered Bio Oil and it’s honestly like magic in a bottle. I raved about it in my May Favourites as it makes my skin feel so incredibly soft, it sped up the healing process of these grazes I had on my legs and it smells divine (plus it’s affordable!).

Do more makeup tutorials on my blog and Instagram – 100% have not completed this goal. I did a summery look complete with freckles a few months back, but haven’t done a tutorial or anything close since. I’m officially altering this goal and changing it to “take more photos of you in makeup” because I rarely take photos of myself and I want to change that! I put too much pressure on myself and if a selfie doesn’t look perfect I don’t bother with another for months, so it’s time to change that attitude!

So that’s how my 2017 goals have been progressing! What goals did you set yourself for 2017? Or want to set yourself for the rest of the year? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

All the love,

