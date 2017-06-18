The reunion episode for the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race aired yesterday, delivering the drama, receipts and steaming hot tea we had been waiting for all season! Every single queen looked amazing, but to avoid this fashion review turning into a marathon by judging all 14 queens, I just picked my Top 5 of the episode! If you enjoy this post please give it a “like” so I know, and let’s crack on with it!

Peppermint

Peppermint served us business lady chic and I could not be more grateful. This is one of her best looks all season. From the white pant suit to the jewellery to the cleavage highlight, everything was polished to perfection here and she looked incredible.

A Miss Congeniality trophy in her hands would have looked great too. I voted four times for Pep to win MC because I think she’s the literal embodiment of what it means to be congenial. But even though she didn’t win, she’s made history herstory by being the first openly trans black woman on the show, and is breaking down barriers in the LGBT+ community.

Sasha Velour

This was the one look that just grew and grew on me until I couldn’t help but love it. I wasn’t wowed by Sasha’s look when I first saw it, mainly because my eyes went straight to the hair which she has previous worn on the runway. However, the outfit is incredible and such a different, and refreshing, direction for Sasha. The colour is absolutely gorgeous as it strikes that perfect balance between bold yet subtle. Also, that hair is attached to her head without any help from real hair!

While I’m rooting for Shea to win and have Trinity as a big favourite in my heart, I can definitely see Sasha winning and think she’s incredibly deserving.

Valentina

Ah, Valentina. The Selena star of this reunion – or should we say roast. And rightly so, I couldn’t believe Valentina stayed quiet about the abuse her fans send other queens until just yesterday when she posted a video telling people to chill out. Except, she wore sunglasses in the clip, and the video was very clearly posted for damage control reasons.

Any who, in true Valentina fashion, her look was to die for. The lighter, sleeker hair on her looks so fresh, and her makeup is flawless! This dress is exquisite and I couldn’t stop staring at her jewellery the whole time. I wish she handled everything properly as soon as the problem started, because if she did, she’d be one of my all time favourite queens.

Trinity Taylor

I have so much love for Trinity Taylor. Here she’s doing what she does best, and that’s delivering absolute pageant perfection from head to toe. The hair is right, the makeup is right, the DRESS is right. I just love Trinity.

She also delivered tremendously in the shade section of the reunion (which was… the whole reunion). She came for people and called them out and stuck to her guns and I love it. I was living when she told Charlie to stick to one excuse, not five – incredible. Do I think Trinity will win? Probably not. Would I be incredibly happy and excited if she did? Absolutely.

Shea Couleé

I saved the best for last. I LOVED this look from Shea. She has her Namoi Campbell hair on and she looks incredible. These bright colours against her skin tone look gorgeous, and the tassel earrings are the tassel earrings to end all.

But she didn’t stop there! Shea snatched so many wigs in the reunion, mainly Valentina’s. She was pulling out all the receipts and I could not have been happier. I want Shea to win this season so badly and I think she deserves it the most, what with her four wins and incredible sense of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Episode Highlights

Literally every facial expression and word that came out of Aja’s mouth. I love Aja so much and this reunion just solidified that love.

Aja point blank stating she didn’t think Valentina deserved MC.

“It’s a 7 word chorus girl” – Shea, at Valentina who claimed she learnt (then forgot) the lyrics to Ariana Grande’s Greedy.

Valentina claiming she doesn’t know how to use social media and that’s why she never addresses her toxic fan behaviour. I’m using that excuse next time I forget to reply to someone.

Farrah Moan sticking up for herself and becoming one of my favourite queens. I was cheering when she pulled out all the details on how Valentina has been ignoring her for months.

The camera operator who zoomed in on Farrah Moan as fast as they could when she responded to Valentina’s “I respect and love you-” with “you don’t love me.” ICONIC.

Shea’s “do I look upset to you?” line.

All of the queens chanting “fan favourite” when Valentina won Miss Congeniality. Incredible.

Alexis getting a video message from actual Kris Jenner.

“You didn’t say jk though” – Kimora at Nina who said she was joking when she dragged her on Instagram Live.

Kimora’s giant head piece.

All in all, this reunion was one of the best episodes of the season! What did you think of the reunion? Leave me a comment below, I'd love to know your thoughts! Also, next week's RuCreate The Look will be the last as it's the finale!

All the love,

