Too Faced Love Light Prismatic Highlighter Review

When I say I’ve waited months on end for the new Too Faced highlighters to drop, I am not overreacting. In the middle of last year I saw a photo of their new Love Light Prismatic highlighters floating around on the internet and became obsessed with them immediately. There was a rumour going around they were going to be the Too Faced x NikkiTutorials collaboration, but that collection came and went without any mention of these highlighters. Fast forward to now, and these highlighters have finally hit the shelves as part of Too Faced’s new Natural Love range! After hearing mixed reviews about them, I popped into Mecca Maxima to suss out the situation myself. I liked what I saw, and when I realised there was only one left of the shade I wanted, Ray of Light, I took it as a sign to splurge and ended up walking out with it! Keep reading to find out my thoughts on one of Too Faced’s three new Love Light Prismatic highlighters, and if you enjoy this post please give it a “like” so I know!

Price

The new Too Faced Love Light Prismatic Highlighters are $44 each from Mecca Maxima. While it’s not the most expensive highlighter I’ve ever forked out on, BECCA’s $64 Champagne Pop currently holds the record, it isn’t cheap at all and is definitely a bit overpriced. In comparison, my everyday highlighter that I absolutely adore is theBalm’s Mary Lou-Manizer highlighter, which you can buy from David Jones and Target for around $29 or less. With Too Faced, more often or not the high price tag is to do with the insanely gorgeous packaging and detailing – just look at that design in the pan!

Packaging

This is probably the most beautiful thing I’ll ever own. From the reflective pink packaging to the design on the inside to the fact that it’s shaped like a heart, it’s just gorgeous. The highlighter is incased in a plastic shell that has a magnetic closure and a mirror. Was the packaging a big influencer in me buying this highlighter? Absolutely, but then again, that’s the case with a lot of Too Faced’s packaging. From their Sweet Peach and Chocolate Bon Bon palettes to their heart shaped blushes, they know how to reel me in time and time again! One thing I was surprised about though is how light the highlighter feels. There is barely any weight to it which gives it a less expensive feel.

Product

Now to real stuff! My heart sank when I heard these highlighters were apparently overly glittery, knowing I would hate using a product like that. A highlighter shouldn’t look like glitter on your face, instead it should be so finely milled that it provides you with a glowing, luminous yet natural look. I think this Too Faced Love Light Prismatic formula falls somewhere in the middle. For comparison, it’s not as finely milled as my BECCA highlighter, which is phenomenal, out of this world and actually worth the $64 price. However, it’s thankfully not glittery at all! I think it provides the slightest ‘sparkle’ when the light catches it at a certain angle. Some people won’t like the sparkle, others will.

In terms of pigmentation, this highlighter isn’t ‘blinding’. It’s not the popular “BAM a streak of light on my face, get your sunglasses out because I’m blinding the haters!” highlighter that so many brands and beauty gurus endorse. Instead, this Too Faced highlighter is subtle when swatched, but looks absolutely gorgeous on the face. I don’t know how to describe it, but every time I swatch it on my hand it looks okay, but when it’s on my face it looks ten times better. It looks natural, like a literal glow from within. I also think it catches the light really beautifully. I thought a seemingly pink highlighter would be too out of the box to wear all the time, but it’s such a flattering shade that looks beautiful on the skin and is natural enough to wear every single day.

Overall Thoughts

Do I recommend this highlighter? Yes and no. If you’re after a blinding highlighter, then no. I would recommend BECCA or Anastasia Beverly Hills for those intensely pigmented highlighters! If you’re just after a subtle, everyday highlighter and don’t care for all the bells and whistles attached to it, then you will certainly be able to find a highlighter cheaper than this Too Faced one! I recommend the theBalm’s Mary Lou-Manizer, but there are heaps on the market to look into.

If you’re a huge fan of Too Faced like myself, LOVE the cute packaging and detail they put into their products, and are happy with a subtle highlighter because you can use it everyday and really get your moneys worth out of it, I say go for it! It’s a really beautiful highlighter that gives you a stunning, ‘lit from within’ look, so I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. I always recommend reading and watching heaps of reviews from different people before buying a product, and also checking it out in store as well.

So those are my thoughts on one of Too Faced new Love Light Prismatic highlighters! What are your thoughts on their new highlighters? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

