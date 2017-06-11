Restocking the Essentials

Is it just me, or does every essential makeup product seem to run out at once? From almost finishing another bottle of foundation, to hitting pan on a setting powder, to being sick of never finding the right concealer shade, the ‘base’ section of my makeup bag was in dire need of a top up! Yesterday I popped to the shops to replenish my stash and pick up a few items I can’t go a day without. So, let’s get into the mini haul and don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoy it!

Revlon Colourstay Foundation for Combination/Oily Skin (150 Buff)

No matter what new foundation I try, I will always crawl back to an old faithful that delivers the goods time and time again. The Revlon Colourstay foundation for Combination/Oily skin (which is important to note, as I don’t like the Normal/Dry one as much) ticks every single box that a foundation could tick. It’s full coverage, long lasting, provides a flawless finish, keeps oil at bay better than any other foundation (which is something I don’t need much help with anymore thanks to Roaccutane, but it means it’s also perfect for hot, summer days) doesn’t go patchy at all and honestly just looks better on your skin as you wear it. They have a pretty great shade range too with not shades looking overly yellow or too pink.

Revlon Colourstay Pressed Powder (820 Light)

Going hand in hand with the foundation, I decided to pick up the corresponding pressed powder as my current one is rapidly running out! I used to use the Revlon Colourstay powder every single day when I was younger and didn’t experiment or try different brands. I’m excited to try an old holy grail again and to see if it still stacks up to my old expectations! I remember it being just as good as the foundation in helping keep oiliness to a minimum. I also think it’ll be more full coverage than my current Rimmel Pressed Powder, meaning I won’t burn thought it as fast.

Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer (15 Fair)

I finally picked up the concealer I have been hunting down for ages! Story time: The numbering system for this specific range of Maybelline concealers is super confusing. Usually the lower the number in makeup equals the lighter the shade. So when I picked up the shade “10 Light” once, I thought it would be nice and light. Wrong, it’s still quite dark and I can’t really ‘highlight’ under my eyes using it. The shade “15 Fair” is actually the lightest in the range, but it’s always sold out when I want to buy it on sale! Yesterday I bit the bullet and bought it full priced (which was only $14.99) and I’m super excited to finally test this out concealer and see if I’ve found a new favourite!

So that’s everything I bought when restocking some essential products I’ve run out of recently! Which items do you always repurchase when you run out of them? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

If you enjoyed this post, please give it a “like” so I know!

All the love,

INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | BLOGLOVIN’ | TWITTER

Advertisements