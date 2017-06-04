May Favourites

It’s the first weekend of a new month, which means it’s time for another Monthly Favourites! From surviving my way through the pointy end of the university semester, to discovering new music and some odd beauty bits, to hitting a couple of milestones on multiple social media accounts, May turned out to be quite a month! Here’s what I discovered, binge listened to and achieved in the last four weeks. If you enjoy this post, please give it a “like” so I know, and let’s crack on with the Monthly Favourites!

Beauty

Clinique High Impact Mascara – Story time! May gave us hay fever season and, being my hyper-sensitive to everything self, I suffered through some allergies, puffy eyes and all. I thought it was an allergic reaction to my Maybelline mascara, which I ironically featured in my March Favourites, but a trip to the Doctor cancelled out that theory when he confirmed it was just a seasonal allergy. I didn’t wear makeup for a few days (something I’m really proud of! I went to uni and stopped by work bare faced and with my glasses on, something I never would have done a few years ago) and while my reaction went away, I still didn’t want to use my ‘contaminated’ Maybelline mascara.

So, mum too me straight to the Clinique cosmetics counter as they specialise in skincare to pick up something a step up from my usual drugstore purchases. As for the mascara, I love it. It makes my lashes thick and black, accentuates their curl and really defines my eyes, but keeps them looking natural at the same time! For reference, it doesn’t pack the same punch as the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara, but that’s one of the most dramatic mascaras on the market, so this one is perfect for everyday, but can be built up for a thicker look!

Bio Oil – During the Easter break I went hiking and, (again) being my sensitive to the world self, tripped and grazed my legs. My scabs healed as nicely as they could, but one of the main reasons for their quick recovery was Bio Oil! I’ve been slathering my legs with it every day (twice a day in the beginning), and it definitely stopped the sores from becoming dry and slowing down the recovery time. While I do still have faint scars, which will fade with time, I really do think the Bio Oil made a difference. One drop goes a long way, it makes your skin feel incredibly soft, and it has a really subtle but beautiful scent! I’ve also been been rubbing this on the back of my hands when I feel them getting a bit dry, and instead of soothing my hands and sitting on top of the skin like a lot of moisturisers do, this oil sinks in and completely revitalises my dry skin and completely transforms it back to normal. Bio Oil helps with scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, ageing skin and dehydrated skin, plus it’s affordable, so I can’t recommend it enough!

Fashion

Forever New Floral Backpack – I love me some embroidery, so when I saw a functional backpack adorned with it, I bought it straight away. I bought this back in April and I’ve been loving it ever since! It’s perfect for work as it’s compact, not to mention cute, but also easily holds everything I need for the day.

Gold Necklaces – If you read my “10 Things Pinterest Got Me Obsessed With” post you’ll know that gold necklaces are on that list! I love the circle one from Pigeonhole one of my best friends gave me a few years back for my birthday, but I recently bought another one from H&M for a layered look and I love the combination! I think necklaces look gorgeous when paired with turtlenecks or over collared shirts, so they’re the perfect little Winter accessory.

Music

Harry Styles’ debut album – Excuse me while I weep. I’m so incredibly proud of Harry for creating such a beautiful album, and a debut one at that. My favourite songs include Meet Me in the Hallway, Sign of the Times (obviously), Sweet Creature and From The Dining Table.

Big Little Lies Soundtrack – This soundtrack is possibly the best soundtrack for any television show or film in the history of existence. Even if you haven’t seen the show (which I highly, highly recommend you do!) still give the soundtrack a listen. My favourite tracks include Cold Little Heart by Michael Kiwanuka, The Wonder of You by Conor O’Brien, Don’t by Zoë Kravitz, Bloody Mother F***ing A**hole by Martha Wainwright, September Song by Agnes Obel, This Feeling by Alabama Shakes and Straight from the Heart by Irma Thomas.

Social Media

Making it on TV (sort of) – I started watching one of the semi final rounds of Eurovision and began live tweeting it, and you can read my commentary here on my Twitter account. Next minute, one of my tweets appears on the screen! I can’t believe my second tweet “Iceland is giving us a slick high pony and a cape and I’m here for it” was seen around the nation.

Blog

This blog hit 1,000 followers! – Can you believe it!? I’m so proud of how far my blog has come and that its loved by so many people! Thank you to every single one of you for supporting my journey so far, it means so much to me! You can read my big celebration post here!

Brand spanking new blog theme – To celebrate hitting 1,000 followers, I changed my blog theme! I’m super happy with this new one, it looks so clean and fresh and I’m absolutely obsessed with the slideshow feature and that my social media links are right at the top of the page.

So that’s everything that’s been happening throughout the past month! When university is in full swing, it’s hard to be completely obsessed with beauty and constantly trying new products. But! The holidays are in sight, and with that comes many justifications for ‘treat yo’ self’ makeup hauls and time to play around with new bits and bobs.

