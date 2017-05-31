RuCreate The Look | Episode 10

Can you believe we’re already up to the tenth instalment in my RuCreate The Look series? I’m absolutely loving season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race and think this is the strongest cast of queens we’ve seen in a long time – I don’t want this season to end! The latest episode gave us the annual makeover challenge, and I couldn’t help but fall in love with Sasha’s makeup look. So, this post is dedicated to her! Keep reading to how I’d rucreate something similar, plus to read my thoughts on this week’s episode. If you enjoy this post, please give it a “like” so I know, and let’s crack on with it!

Foundation & Concealer

Sasha always has a flawless base to work with, so to create something similar I’d reach for two products. First, I’d use Revlon’s Colourstay foundation for Oily/Combination skin, my holy grail, as it’s full coverage, doesn’t crease, doesn’t look cakey, and stays flawless all day! I’d then highlight my face using the Too Faced Born This Way concealer. I have a love/hate relationship with this concealer, but I’ve sort of figured out how to wear it everyday. It’s super hydrating, pigmented, creamy and easy to blend. It looks flawless and like it’s melting into your foundation for a seamless highlighting effect. However, because it’s so creamy, it has a tendency to crease under my eyes. To counteract this effect, I swipe a tiny bit of my Maybelline Fit Me concealer under my eyes first as a base, and it actually fixes the problem! My Maybelline concealer is a shade too dark for me, so I’m really happy I’ve been able to find a way to use these two products that previously didn’t work for me!

Eyeshadow

Sasha’s eyeshadow is always quite simple, her graphic brows and liner usually being the focus. For something simple but still effective, I’d use my Stila Eyes are the Window eyeshadow palette in ‘Spirit’. These shadows are so pigmented, soft and easy to blend, plus this selection of shades is so gorgeous and unique! With this shade variety you can get a bunch of looks to take you from day to night!

Lips

The statement of Sasha’s overall look was her glittery red lips! To create something similar, without the use of glitter (as my makeup collection seriously lacks it) I have three options! Firstly, to create a shimmery red lip I’d use my Kylie Cosmetics Metal Matte liquid lipstick in the shade Reign. It’s a dark burgundy and has a beautiful, metallic shimmer! I recommend layering this over a dark lipstick for maximum pigmentation. If you’d rather a lighter option that’s still shimmery, I’d also recommend the Kylie Cosmetics Metal Matte liquid lipstick in the shade Heir! It’s a gorgeous champagne shade that looks amazing on the lips, or just dabbed lightly in the centre of the lips.

Finally, for an option most of us have in our collection, if you want to add a shimmery, metallic finish to any lip combo you have, simply dust some highlighter on the centre of your lips! My all time favourite highlighter is the BECCA x Jaclyn Hill Champagne Pop highlighter! It’s stunning, so pigmented, reflective, finely milled and just so expensive and luxurious feeling!

Now to my episode rucap, and this next part contains obvious spoilers!

Episode RuCap

I’m not a huge fan of makeover challenges, but this year’s one was probably the best in all the seasons so far. Having to makeover the crew from the show was really sweet and sentimental. I think in the past when they’ve had to makeover people who don’t understand the importance of drag, it all becomes very cringe, very fast. However, these men are part of the Drag Race production family, so it all felt very full circle!

I absolutely loved Trinity’s makeover and am so happy she won yet another challenge. Her crew member had such a transformation, had the most daring outfit, there was a strong resemblance, plus her dance choreography was the most difficult and her crew member was able to keep up.

In a weird way I’m happy Shea fell in the bottom two. I, personally, think falling in the bottom is beneficial to a queen on the show, as it shows vulnerability and gives one the oppourtunity to fight it out and prove just how much they want to stay. Obviously, pulling a Bianca Del Rio and making your way to the crown without falling into the bottom three EVER is incredibly appealing, but I think when one queen does falter, it’s not as initially bad as we think. Herstorically, falling in the bottom two and having to LFYL hasn’t stopped queens winning the crown, with past winners Bebe, Raja, Sharon, Jinkx and Bob all lipsyncing at some point in the competition. Basically, what I’m saying is I think Shea can still win the competition despite her rocky performance in this recent episode, and I’m rooting for her to win! Alternatively, I would love it if Trinity won, and I think it’s really exciting to have two queens so neck and neck!

I’m glad Nina finally left because it felt like her time to go, however I’m still annoyed her attitude held her back so much. I think she’s such a relatable queen, though. It’s so easy to sit back and watch her and go ‘get it together! You’re talented and deserve to be here! All these queens love you!’ But considering the high stakes environment and her own inner demons, I’m so proud of how far she went and I hope she is too. When RuPaul added ‘Andre Charles’ to her last name as her sign off and said she is part of her family, I was literally Shea who was weeping in the back.

So those are my thoughts on this week’s episode, plus how I’d rucreate a similar look to what Sasha brought to the runway! If you enjoyed this post, please give it a “like” so I know!

What did you think of this weeks episode? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know your thoughts!

All the love,

Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest | Bloglovin

Advertisements