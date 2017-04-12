Easter Makeup Picks

I couldn’t let Easter pass us by and not post about it! Whether it’s because they’re chocolate scented, have cute candy themed names, or they’re shaped like a freaking egg, here are some Easter themed makeup products I think are perfect for the upcoming holiday! I love changing up my makeup to suit a certain theme, so check out some of my previous makeup edits such as my Valentine’s Day Makeup Picks and my Summer Makeup Picks to read more of these posts! If you enjoy this post please give it a “like” so I know and let’s crack on with the egg-cellent makeup picks (I’m sorry, but I had to, and now it’s behind us).

There’s one brand that reigns supreme in the chocolate scented products category, and that is Too Faced Cosmetics. From their palettes to bronzers and even liquid lipsticks, there’s a chocolate scented something for everyone! While I’m one of the only people on the planet that doesn’t own the uber popular, original Chocolate Bar palette that started it all, I do own the Chocolate Bon Bon’s palette and absolutely love it! It’s full of everyday neutrals but is spiced up with some surprisingly wearable pops of colour. Incased in a gorgeous baby pink tin with heart shaped shadows, this palette is something I reach for again and again.

Another cocoa powder scented, makeup staple from Too Faced is their Milk Chocolate Bronzer! This bronzer is that perfect balance between being cool toned and natural looking yet warm toned enough to show up on fair skin without looking muddy and orange. It also has gorgeous gold packaging!

I own a tiny little mini version of one of their other bronzers which I included in this post purely because it’s called “Snow Bunny”! I’m yet to give this luminous bronzer a proper try, but the various colours in the pan are meant to be swirled up to give you a bronzed yet glowing look.

If chocolate scented things, or anything scented things, aren’t your cup of tea then I can’t recommend the Zoeva Cocoa Blend eyeshadow palette enough! It’s a gorgeous, slim palette that holds 10 beautiful shadows and is a bronzy girl’s dream. I use this palette on the daily because I can’t get enough of the shades Pure Ganache, Substitute For Love, Freshly Toasted and Beans Are White. The best part is this palette only costs around $36 and is one of my most beloved makeup items. I’ve spent $83 on a palette in the past, and I love this one way more, especially considering Zoeva is such a high quality brand!

For lips, I picked these next two purely based on their confectionary names, but they work with basically every makeup look, so why not! First we have the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in the shade Candy K which is a gorgeous mauve nude. I’ll admit, this looks a lot darker on me than advertised on her site, so I don’t find myself wearing it much, but it was the first lip kit I purchased from the brand so it’s sentimental! The second lip option I think was appropriate for this time of the year is the Lime Crime Velvetine Liquid Lipstick in the shade Marshmallow! It’s a light, cool toned nude shade, and while I’m more of a warm girl, I like having this in the collection as it’s the lightest shade I own. It can also be quite handy when wanting to create an ombre lip effect to make your lips look a touch bigger. Both these liquid lipsticks have an amazing vanilla, cake batter scent to them, which is surprisingly addictive to smell!

Finally, I saw this sitting on my vanity and just had to throw it in because even though it’s not an Easter egg, it’s a freaking egg pouch! My friend Brooke gave this to me for my birthday and I absolutely love it. I think it’s so cute and unique and it’s perfect for keeping all your little bits together in your handbag, or using it as a purse (however an iPhone 6 won’t fit in it’s tiny yolk body).

So those were my Easter Makeup Picks! I hope you enjoyed this post and if you did, please give it a “like” so I know!

What’s your favourite type of chocolate to eat around Easter? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to chat!

