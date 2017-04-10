The Bird Cage | RuCreate The Look

I’m back with the third instalment of my RuCreate The Look series! If you haven’t read my posts about episode one and two, in this series I take my favourite look from each week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, gather up the makeup items I’d use to ‘rucreate’ it, plus provide some solid commentary on all the drama, fashion and shade of the episode! This week the queens were tasked with a sewing challenge and had to create an original princess with an interesting backstory and sidekick to go with it. I absolutely loved Sasha Velour’s princess backstory of someone caged by self doubt and weakness who overcame darkness by showing love – excuse me while I weep. Even though Sasha gets about 4 seconds of screen time each episode, something I touch on later, every second we get of her is pure art! So, here’s how I’d rucreate her makeup look from this weeks runway! If you enjoy this post, please give it a “like” so I know, and let’s crack on with it!

Eyebrows + Eyeliner

Sasha’s most dominant makeup feature are her thick, bold brows. To create something similar on myself (minus the unibrow she sports) I’d reach straight for my Chi Chi Brow Pomade in Black Brown. It’s extremely pigmented and long lasting, but to get a really subtle effects and to build my brows up naturally, I’d apply the smallest amounts using the Zoeva Wing Liner brush! She also loves thick, black liquid eyeliner, so to get the same effect I’d use my Maybelline Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner. I’ve been using this liner non-stop recently as I’ve had a few special occasions to dress up for, and I’ve fallen in love with it all over again! It’s so pigmented and has such a fine point that it’s super easy to create a wing with.

Eyeshadow + Face

Since Sasha’s brows and liner is so defined, the rest of her face makeup is pretty simple and neutral! To achieve something similar I’d reach for my Too Faced Chocolate Bon Bon’s palette as it’s full of neutrals in heaps of shades, from light transition tones to darker outer crease colours. For an all in one face product I’d use the Rimmel London Sculpting Palette that includes a subtle highlight, cool toned contouring shade and a natural looking blush!

Lips

Sasha had beautiful red lips for this weeks runway so to create something similar I’d reach for two products! I’d first line my lips with the Rimmel London Exaggerate Full Colour Lip Liner in the shade 024 Red Diva to create a really clean line. While you can go straight in with a lipstick when using nude shades, with darker colours like this, lining your lips first will make things look a lot neater! I’d then go in with the boldest red shade I own, which is of course the Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick in the shade Anna Nicole. I also just realised this product has Sasha’s last name in it – it’s a match!

Episode RuCap

So that’s how I’d rucreate Sasha’s bird cage look! Now to the episode rucap, and warning, this contains major spoilers if you haven’t seen the episode yet!

Like always, I loved this episode and I’m so happy we finally had a sewing challenge, as in past seasons it’s usually been the first or second challenge. However, the lack of mini challenges makes me so sad and it just seems like these episodes are really short and quick? I just want to see more! But I understand they have 13 queens to feature, so giving everyone enough screen time is sort of difficult. That’s why I love the backstage web series Untucked almost more than the real show, as you really get to see the queens candid personalities with such little editing.

I thought this weeks runway was amazing considering it was a sewing challenge and every thing was made in a day or two. This season has definitely stepped it up in my opinion! In past seasons’ sewing challenges you’d have maybe two absolute stand out outfits, with a lot of people in the middle and a lot more people failing. I think the most put together, conceptualised looks came from Trinity, Alexis, Charlie, Valentina, Sasha, Nina, Peppermint and Shea – that’s a whole lot of queens! Each look would come out and I’d completely forget they made them because they just looked so polished and ready. It sucks that only three queens can be in the top three for each episode, because there were so many creative and high quality looks!

While I think Kimora deserved to be in the bottom two and to lip sync for the second week in a row, I definitely don’t believe Aja should have been made to lip sync, I think Farrah’s mermaid look, and sheer lack of sewing or hot gluing ability, should have put her in the bottom. I’m curious to see how she’d lip sync, because everyone knew Aja would dance the house down and she definitely did and kicked Kimora out of the competition. I totally thought Kimora would get way, way further in the competition, so it’d be interesting if she came back like they always do further in the season. I have so many favourite queens this season, but my prediction for the top three is currently Valentina, Shea and Sasha, but I can definitely see Trinity or Alexis taking one of those spots!

So those are my thoughts on this weeks episode! If you enjoyed this post please give it a “like” so I know!

Are you watching this new season of Drag Race? What were your thoughts on this weeks episode? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to chat!

All the love,

INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | BLOGLOVIN’ | TWITTER

Advertisements