Sandwiched between a very exciting birthday month and an April that’s set to be super eventful, March ended up being a month that both dragged on yet passed in the blink of an eye! March saw me get fully into the swing of university and work, but in between juggling everything I was still able to dabble in some new beauty products, see one of my favourite artists perform live with 60,000 others, meet one of my ultimate blogging/girl boss/life inspirations, get completely absorbed in a bunch of new tv shows and welcome back my queens to the silver screen for a chance to fight it out for the crown. Here are my March Favourites!

Beauty

I ran out of a daily makeup essential and foolishly didn’t have a back up lying around the house, so when my Maybelline Matte Maker Pressed Power was completely used up, I sprinted to Priceline to pick up an old favourite! I’ve been a long time fan of the Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Power, and repurchasing it has just reminded me of why I love it so much! While I’m not as oily as I used to be (thanks Roaccutane!) this power really does keep you matte throughout the day, doesn’t build up or look cakey and feels quite light on the skin too! While I hate the flimsy packaging, I look past it as it’s affordable and just makes my skin and makeup look great! Also how weird is this, I featured this powder in last year’s March Favourites and I didn’t even plan that – spooky.

While I was at Priceline I picked up another mascara as my Maybelline Lash Sensational was running low, and as I was about to repurchase it I noticed a new addition to the Lash Sensational range! This one has sleek, matte black packaging and promises to be more “luscious” than the original. While it hasn’t knocked Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara off the top spot of being my favourite, this new version of the Lash Sensational mascara is neck and neck with its original. It fans my lashes out, gives them heaps of length and volume and creates an easy cat eye effect.

After being gifted a bunch of skincare items for my birthday I finally started using the popular peel off charcoal face mask from Daiso and I love it! I’ve only been using this on my nose to sort of substitute one of those painful pore strips, and this super mild alternative leaves my skin feeling so smooth and fresh! I’m not sure how much of a difference it’s making, especially because I’m already taking medication for my skin, but I love feeling this dry down and then being able to peel it off.

I can’t believe I haven’t mentioned this sooner, but I absolutely adore the Nivea Hydro Care lip balm. I think I’m onto my fourth stick and I just bought three back ups. I’ve mentioned Roaccutane a lot in this post, but if you’ve had any experience with it you’ll know your lips get incredibly dry – and we haven’t even reached winter yet! This is hands down the best lip balm I’ve tried, and I have tried many. It actually hydrates your lips, leaves them feeling and looking perfect, and doesn’t make them feel worse afterwards, like Blistex lip balms always do to me. 11/10 would, and have, buy again (and again and again).

I use a giant tote bag for uni and work and all my little things just end up at the bottom getting crushed. One morning I had a brainwave and decided to finally use one of the Zoella Beauty bags I have, and it’s the perfect solution! I keep everything in here; hand sanitiser, lip balm, Panadol, bobby pins and hair ties, band aids, everything. Zoella’s little bags are so handy and perfect for using them in your handbag, so I can’t believe I haven’t starting using it sooner!

Now to my non-materialistic favourites I can’t capture in a flatlay!

TV + Music

Big Little Lies – You need to watch this show because it is so incredible. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley – just so many talented film actors in a mini series that is so important and has the most intriguing plot. This was one of the best shows I’ve ever watched so I just can’t recommend it enough! Here’s a quick synopsis because it explains it better than I can; “Big Little Lies weaves a darkly comedic tale of murder and mischief in the tranquil beachfront town of Monterey, California. Amidst doting moms, successful husbands, beautiful children, and stunning homes exists a community fuelled by rumours and di vided into haves and have-nots, exposing fractured relationships between husbands and wives, parents and children, and friends and neighbours.”

Cold Little Heart by Michael Kiwanuka – Since I love the show so much I’ve also become obsessed with it’s theme song and am always playing it!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 – I don’t even need to begin telling you why I love this show because I mention it so much on my blog already, but here we go anyway! My favourite show graced out screens again for a ninth season and so far I’m absolutely loving it – no surprises there though. I love it so much that I’ve even started a new series on my blog called “RuCreate The Look” where I take my favourite look from each episode and show how I’d recreate something similar using the products I own, plus give each episode a full review. You can catch up on the first two series posts, Feelin’ Peachy and Blushin’ Bride, so you’re up to date for this weeks episode!

Life

I SAW ADELE IN CONCERT. ADELE. LIVE. I died and went to heaven. Her show was absolutely amazing, her voice is incredible and literally just like her records but better. She’s so gorgeous and funny and beautiful and welcoming and even though she was in a ballgown in an incredibly hot and humid city, she carried on and gave us such a memorable night. Here are some photos, plus the love note confetti that fell into the audience!

I met the one and only Margaret Zhang. I couldn’t believe I had the oppourtunity to tell her love much I loved her and how much she inspires me, have a conversation with her and ask her for blogging/life advice, have her compliment my eyes and then get a photo with her. You can read all about the night here in my A #LadyLike Night with ELLE x H&M post! Here’s me absolutely living.

And that was everything that was March! What did you love throughout March? Leave me comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

If you enjoyed this post, please give it a “like” so I know!

All the love,

INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | BLOGLOVIN’ | TWITTER

Advertisements