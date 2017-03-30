Autumn/Winter Wardrobe Wishlist

The changing of the seasons means the changing of your wardrobe staples, which can only lead to one thing – shopping trip! At the Elle x H&M Night I attended a few weeks ago, one of the questions was “what’s your uniform?”, the go-to outfit you don when you want to feel empowered. Personally, I love being covered. Give me a turtle neck, a gorgeous coat and killer boots and I’ll be able to achieve (almost) anything. So, take a stroll through what trends, pieces and outfits I’m dying to recreate when the cool change finally comes. All these images have been taken from my Pinterest Style board, so if you like what you see, don’t forget to follow my Pinterest account! If you enjoy this post please give it a “like” so I know, and let’s crack on with the fashion!

Pink Coats

I do not need to buy another pink coat – I literally own three. However, it kicks off my wish list as I’m hoping to recreate a lot of my outfits around the flurry of blush pink currently hanging in my closet, begging to be worn. I absolutely love this outfit and photo (hello, Featured Image), so a white turtle neck and loose-ish fitting pants are on the check list. I also desperately need to buy a new belt as I’ve worn my western style one to death. I really love the simple circle design of this one. I’ve also been seeing the Gucci belt on everyone, and while I can’t afford it, one can dream!

Brown Coats

I don’t, however, own a brown coat! They’re stylish and timeless so I think it’s time to add one to my closet. The only problem will be finding the perfect one! I’d also be more inclined to wear it with the lighter denim I own, as I tend to neglect it due to living in my black jeans in winter.

Leather Jacket

Again, I’d love to find the perfect leather jacket as they’re super timeless and a great investment as they, should, last forever. While I wouldn’t get something as unique as this one, or on my university student budget, I absolutely love the mermaid inspired embellishment. I also own one midi length black skirt from Zara that I think would look gorgeous with the right leather jacket, so hopefully this combo works out!

Pleated Midi Length Skirts

Speaking of these skirts, I’d love to add one or two more to my wardrobe as I think they’re super versatile, my kind of style and are perfect for both work and uni, so I’d get a lot of wear out of them. I don’t own a pleated one, so I think with some high cut heeled boots and a leather jacket, this outfit would be great.

Anything Embroidered

Enough said. The embroidery trend is strong among us and I can’t wait to get my share of it. Also, just look at the sheer beauty of this image!

Velvet Boots

VELVET. BOOTS. GIMME. I’ll keep this short because I could go on forever about how gorgeous I think they are. I want one in every colour, but realistically I think a blush pink pair and a dark blue or green would be gorgeous. I also really want a pair of those boots that are quite elastically and snuggly around your ankles. Winter fashion has so many possibilities.

Fishnet Socks

While I don’t want the entire bottom half of my body covered in fishnet tights, I would love a pair of socks to wear with the boots I own that have cut outs, or to have them pop out over the top, like shown above. I think it’s such a cute trend and little snippets of it look so modern.

Hoops

We’re moving into accessories now, and I’d love a pair of oval shaped earrings. I don’t think I could pull off hoops, but if I can find something similar to the ones below, I’d be really happy! I think they look super chic and minimalistic and would makeup any outfit look put together.

Layered Necklaces

I absolutely love wearing necklaces over high collars, so in the cooler months I’m going to take full advantage of the turtle neck seasons and try and find a dainty little set of necklaces to wear. I’m also more interested in gold jewellery this year compared to past years where I always thought “Winter” mean “silver”.

So those are some of the items I’d love to add to my Autumn/Winter wardrobe! I could go on forever, so I tried to to narrow things down into trends!

I hope you enjoyed this post and if you did, please give it a "like" so I know!

What are you most excited to wear this Autumn/Winter?

All the love,

