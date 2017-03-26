Feelin’ Peachy | RuCreate The Look

To celebrate my favourite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, returning to the screen and blessing us with its ninth season, I’ve decided to create a new series on my blog to mark the occasion! While I sadly don’t possess the incredible makeup skills of Lucy Garland and can’t transform myself into my favourite queens, I do own a bunch of makeup and always find myself so inspired after each episode! So, starting with today’s post I’ll be sharing a beauty roundup inspired by one of my favourite looks from each weeks episode in a series appropriately titled “RuCreate The Look”! I’ll also be doing a little “Episode RuCap” with each post as well. I love makeup, I love RuPaul’s Drag Race, and I love blogging, therefore I’m so excited to start this series! This weeks look is inspired by the ever so talented, almost shape shifting queen, Nina Bonina Brown. I thought her peach look for the main challenge, which was inspired by her home state of Georgia, was wild, original, and such a literal twist on a very current makeup trend. Here are some of the beauty bits that I reach for to create my own peachy look! If you enjoy this post, please give it a “like” so I know, and let’s get on with the look!

It wouldn’t be a peach inspired look without the main star, the Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette. I mentioned this recently in my February Favourites as I think it’s such a wonderful palette. If you’re after a peachy palette that’s also surprisingly versatile, this is your pick. I always create such a beautiful look with this palette and find myself using so many colours, so I feel like I’m really using the palette for all its worth, not just dipping into two colours all the time and putting it down. The packaging is stunning and it smells like actual peaches – such a winner! Read my full review on this palette here.

Going hand in hand with the palette is the Too Faced Papa Don’t Peach blush! In the same gorgeous packaging style with the amazing peach scent, this blush is absolutely beautiful. It’s pigmented but not overly so and blends really nicely into your skin, and while it has a sheen in the pan, I don’t find it to be shimmery or sparkly on your face. I’ve been using this blush everyday since I got it and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon. I also couldn’t pass up the oppourtunity to include the Zoella Beauty Blissful Mistful perfume as its packaging is just so cohesive with the whole peach theme, plus it smells divine!

I have two options I like to reach for when doing a peachy themed looked. The first is the Lime Crime Velvetine Liquid Lipstick in the shade Bleached. Controversy aside, I think the Lime Crime Liquid Lipstick formula is incredible! It’s not drying, doesn’t sink into my lip lines or crack, feels really comfortable and stay on all day. The shade Bleached is also one of my favourite lipstick shades that I own, if not the favourite. It’s described on the Lime Crime website as a peachy nude, as that’s exactly what it is. I own so many dusty pinks that dry down really dark, but this one doesn’t oxidise and stays vibrant, peachy and youthful for the whole day.

If matte liquid lipsticks are your thing and you’re after a bit more of a glow, you can’t go past a lip gloss. I only own one (yikes) but it’s incredible and sentimental, so I haven’t wanted to buy another! The Hourglass gloss in the shade Ignite is amazing. It’s super glossy but not sticky, makes your lips feel and look plump, looks amazing over so many lipstick shades and has a shimmer running throughout it, but isn’t overly shimmery on the lips. I got this lip gloss, and an Hourglass lipstick, after getting my makeup done at Mecca Maxima for my Year 12 formal, so it means so much to me! So that’s how I’d rucreate Nina’s peach look, now to my thoughts on the premiere!

Episode RuCap

Warning, read at your own risk, as this obviously contain spoilers!

Overall, I’m incredibly excited for this season. There are so many queens that look so creative and original and polished, so I just can’t wait to see more from them. My current favourites are Sasha Velour, Valentina, Aja, Shea Couleé, Alexis Michelle, Nina and Kimora Blac. That’s a whole lot of queens who have already stolen my heart! I do like Farrah Moan, she’s literally a tiny Polly Pocket, but she’s coming across as a little one dimensional, so I’m excited to see more from her!

This episode was wild, starting with the queen of all queens walking into the werk room – Lady Gaga. I loved the impersonator stunt, I thought it was so clever, and Eureka was literally me when she just started gushing to Gaga over how much she meant to her. It warms my heart seeing how grateful and appreciate Gaga is to drag queens, and you see way more of that in Untucked. She literally came and sat backstage with the queens with a binder and notes in hand and starting giving out amazing, constructive feedback. What an experience! Can Gaga please stay!?

Now to the fashion! My favourite entrance looks were Valentina in red (she gives me ALL the Dolce & Gabbana vibes, I live for her aesthetic), Sasha’s all black get up, Aja’s almost trash bag reveal dress (those SHOES), Shea’s fur look, and Kimora’s black body suit.

My favourite home state inspired looks were of course Nina’s Peach look, Sasha’s NYC art look, Aja’s Lady Liberty look and Valentina’s Spanish look.

My favourite Lady Gaga inspired looks for the main runway were Sasha’s ArtPop look, Valentina’s event look, Alexis Michelle’s Golden Globes look, Nina’s VMA look and Trinity’s American Horror Story look.

I always worry a new season won’t live up to the hype that surrounds it, especially with this season coming off the back of All Stars 2, which featured so many of my favourite queens like Katya and Detox, plus the crown went to my all time favourite, Alaska. But! If this first episode is anything to go by, I think this season will be great and I can’t wait to see more!

Are you watching Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race? What are your thoughts on the season so far? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to chat!

