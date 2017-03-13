Ah, the Perfect Palette Tag. Correct me if I’m wrong, but this is one of the original makeup tags. Search it on YouTube and all the main beauty bloggers did this 3 years ago. However, it is still my favourite tag to circulate the beauty community as eyeshadow palettes are my – and many others – favourite part of makeup! I thought now would be the perfect time to do this tag as I’m finally in a really good place with my palette collection. There finally isn’t a palette I’m lusting after, anxiously waiting to be released or indecisively debating over – hopefully this feeling lasts for as long as possible to save my bank account some pain! Below I’ve answered the hard hitting beauty questions, such as which palette I think has the best packaging, which one was my biggest regret, and which I’d take with me to a desert island! If you enjoy this post please give it a “like” so I know and let’s get into it!

Best Packaging

It’s a close competition between two Too Faced palettes I own, the Sweet Peach palette and the Chocolate Bon Bons palette. They both come in super sturdy tin packaging so you know your shadows will be safe for travel, the size of the palette is slim and compact but not teeny tiny, plus they’re just really gorgeous to look at! However, the Too Faced Chocolate Bon Bons takes the cake for me as I’m a sucker for anything baby pink and heart shaped! I remember sitting in the car staring at it the day I bought it just looking at it because it was so beautiful and I finally had it in my possession after watching every YouTube review of it!

Best Colour Payoff

Hands down this goes to the Nars “Isolde” Eyeshadow Duo. Granted, there are only two shades in this “palette” that showcase the quality of Nars shadows, but that quality is superior to every other brand I own. The shades are so buttery and velvet like, glide on so easily and blend like a dream. I was tempted to make my Violet Voss Holy Grail palette this one, but there is the odd “miss” in that palette full of hits, plus it pops up later on.

Most Versatile

Okay, a few months ago I definitely would not have considered this palette my “most versatile”, but after using it nonstop throughout February, I have to give this title to my Too Faced Sweet Peach palette! Too Faced are notorious for including one too many brown shades in their palettes, but the more I look at and use the shadows in this palette, it makes me realise you can do a lot with it. It has a really great balance of matte and shimmer shades, super light shades that range into really dark ones, and a great selection of nudes, yellows, warm tones, so many wearable pinks, greens, and heaps of purples too. A lot of palettes I own are very “themed”, like heavily burgundy or completely neutral, but I think this palette has a few more options. It’s definitely not the most versatile palette in the world though!

A close second would be my Chi Chi Rich Gems palette that’s full of colourful yet wearable shades. That Chi Chi palette didn’t take the title though because there is little to no matte shades in there, instead a bunch of gorgeous feature shades.

Best for Travelling

I feel like any of the Too Faced palettes are great for travelling, but one won me over just a little bit more than its more recent counterparts, and that’s the Natural Eyes palette. This palette is so sentimental to me as it was my first ever eyeshadow palette and my first ever high end Mecca purchase and in turn I’ve ended up using it to death – but luckily haven’t hit pan! It’s compact but not annoyingly small, has an amazing colour selection that you can wear before breakfast or after dark, has a decent mirror and is just super handy! I feel like in a travel palette you need a matte white and a very dark brown (almost black) to create a bunch of looks, plus some great shimmer and transitional shades, and this has it all!

Biggest Regret

Not the biggest regret because I bought it for only $12, but the lack of colour payoff in the Maybelline The Nudes palette makes me wish I didn’t bother with it! It’s so lacklustre and is such a basic, neutral palette that I barely touch it because I’m currently so into warm tones.

Best Colour Names

There’s something about the shade names in the Urban Decay Naked 1 palette that just make me go “yes, that’s exactly what that shade should be called”. The gold shade “Half Baked” looks like it should be called “Half Baked”, same with the shimmery white “Virgin”, matte brown “Naked”, brown shimmer “Smog”, and midnight shimmery blue “Creep”. I love how the names are short and concise and they all just work together really well.

A palette I was very close to putting here, but refrained because it pops up later on, are the shade names in the Zoeva Cocoa Blend palette. This palette is so creative and really follows the chocolate theme with sophisticated shade names like “Pure Ganache”, “Bitter Start”, “Warm Notes”, “Subtle Blend” and “Infusion”.. There’s a few randoms though, like the name “Substitute For Love” and the black shade called “Beans Are White”, but I let it slide because this palette is phenomenal – but more on that later!

Least Used

Let’s be real, I don’t think I’ve ever used my Chi Chi Smokeys palette besides for swatching it on my arm. I wouldn’t have bought it, but it came in a – heavily reduced – set with Chi Chi Rich Gems palette so my theory was “great, buy this set and use the colourful palette and the smokey palette to create colourful smokey eyes!” I’ve never once done that. It’s just so DARK and SMOKEY, which is what it promises, but I just know that once those shades blend out and into each other, they’re just doing to all look the same and like a black eye. There’s a few beautiful silvers in here and a gorgeous blue and purple, so I’m keeping it, but it’s on thin ice.

Most Used + Most Loved

I know these were meant to be two separate questions, but this palette answered both, so here we are! I’m being dramatic, but this is the palette to end all others. The Zoeva Cocoa Blend palette is such a ride or die for me and I personally think it’s so underrated in the beauty scene because it’s ZOEVA, it’s amazing quality and IT’S AFFORDABLE ($38 at Sephora Australia). I’ll break it down. Firstly, the packaging is super sleek, compact, gold and reflective. It doesn’t have a mirror but I barely use the mirrors in palettes so it’s no big loss – plus that helps bring the price down. Secondly, this is the most concise yet versatile selection of shades I’ve ever seen in a palette. Get that 20 shade extravaganza out of my face Violet Voss – I kid, but seriously, so many shades.

I love concise palettes like this because my go-to look when I use this palette includes six of the 10 shades included, which makes me feel like I’m totally using the palette and getting my money’s worth from it. I’m not just dipping into two shades and leaving everything else untouched. My go-to look includes washing “Bitter Start” all over my lid and up to my brow bone to create a smooth canvas for the other shades to follow. I then run “Substitute For Love” through my crease and deepen up the outer edges with “Freshly Toasted”. I then put my favourite shade ever “Pure Ganache” all over my lid, then deepen it in the outer corner with “Subtle Blend”. Then I deepen everything by running “Beans are White” right where my lash line is to create more definition without having to bother with eyeliner. This palette can do no wrong in my eyes, and I’m so tempted to buy one of the newer Zoeva ones because I’ve had such a great experience with this one.

Desert Island

After all that praise for the Zoeva palette and some subtle shade thrown at the Violet Voss palette, turns out I’m taking the latter with me to a desert island! The Violet Voss Holy Grail palette has everything a warm toned gal like me could possibly need. You have your buttery matte shades that blend like a dream, the most pigmented shimmer shades that just glide on and are practically foiled, a huge mirror and cute little shade names. There’s a huge selection of shades here without there being annoying double ups or randoms thrown in just for the heck of it. I absolutely love this palette, it is everything. I do sometimes get a bit overexcited when I use it, so for mornings when I need to quickly get ready for work and I don’t want to end up looking like I’m going to the clubs, I reach for my smaller Zoeva palette for a fool proof look.

So those are my answers to the Perfect Palette Tag! I absolutely loved answering these questions, so I think I should do tag posts like this more often!

Leave me a comment below on what palette you would pick for one of these answers, or all of them! I’d love to hear your thoughts!

If you enjoyed this post please give it a “like” so I know!

All the love,

INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | BLOGLOVIN’ | TWITTER

Advertisements