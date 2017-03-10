NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: Alice + Olivia

From London town to the concrete jungle where dreams are made of, our final stop in my Fashion Week series takes us to New York City! A collection which blew me away and instantly inspired my Autumn/Winter wardrobe was the showcase from New York label Alice + Olivia. Here are my thoughts on the collection plus my favourite outfits that I wish would just magically appear in my closet!

With designer Stacy Bendet at the helm, the 2017 Autumn/Winter Ready-To-Wear collection from Alice + Olivia was inspired by the novel The Enchantress of Florence by Salman Rushdie. With nods to Indian emperors and the Italian Renaissance, the collection was about a woman forging her own way in a man’s world, an underlying theme in many shows from this years fashion celebration. The collection was jam packed with trends I can’t wait to embrace for the colder seasons, including floral embroidery, mini length skirts, faux fur coats and sequins galore! The editorial pictures were also photographed against a gorgeous blush pink backdrop. This revival – did it ever really leave? – of pink in pop culture (see Lady Gaga’s Joanne hat, Eleven’s dress from Stranger Things) has been dubbed “Power Pink”. So when I saw it through the recent Alice + Olivia collection I thought, “can this label do no wrong? This is me.”

So those were my thoughts on the Alice + Olivia collection from New York Fashion Week, and that wraps up my entire Fashion Week series! What are your thoughts on the Alice + Olivia collection? Leave me a comment below!

