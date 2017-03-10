NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: Alice + Olivia

Published on by Jessica Riga

From London town to the concrete jungle where dreams are made of, our final stop in my Fashion Week series takes us to New York City! A collection which blew me away and instantly inspired my Autumn/Winter wardrobe was the showcase from New York label Alice + Olivia. Here are my thoughts on the collection plus my favourite outfits that I wish would just magically appear in my closet!

With designer Stacy Bendet at the helm, the 2017 Autumn/Winter Ready-To-Wear collection from Alice + Olivia was inspired by the novel The Enchantress of Florence by Salman Rushdie. With nods to Indian emperors and the Italian Renaissance, the collection was about a woman forging her own way in a man’s world, an underlying theme in many shows from this years fashion celebration. The collection was jam packed with trends I can’t wait to embrace for the colder seasons, including floral embroidery, mini length skirts, faux fur coats and sequins galore! The editorial pictures were also photographed against a gorgeous blush pink backdrop. This revival – did it ever really leave? – of pink in pop culture (see Lady Gaga’s Joanne hat, Eleven’s dress from Stranger Things) has been dubbed “Power Pink”. So when I saw it through the recent Alice + Olivia collection I thought, “can this label do no wrong? This is me.

So those were my thoughts on the Alice + Olivia collection from New York Fashion Week, and that wraps up my entire Fashion Week series! What are your thoughts on the Alice + Olivia collection? Leave me a comment below!

I hope you enjoyed hopping to all the fashion capitals with me and if you did, please give this post a “like” so I know!

