MILAN FASHION WEEK: Dolce & Gabbana

Fashion month is well and truly in full swing, so what better way to celebrate then to cast a spotlight on my favourite collections from each fashion capital? Starting in oh so dreamy Milan, the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2017-18 fashion show took my breath away – like always. Here’s a run down of their stella showcase, plus a taste of my favourite looks from the runway.

Stefano and Domenico celebrated the young, the old and everything in between with mothers, fathers, daughters, boyfriends, girlfriends and the rest all striding down the runway in a very family-centred show. The Fall/Winter 2017-18 collection had a touch of space age, with stars, planets and astronauts littered throughout the designs. In typical D&G style, gold accessories and heavy embellishments decorated the garments, with an added dash of millennial spunk. Bags with phrases such as “All I Need Is Love and Wi-Fi” and t-shirts with Justin Bieber’s face on them also made an appearance. #DGMillennials indeed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All images from the collection can be found here at British Vogue.

I’ll be back soon with another favourite collection from the next fashion capital!

What do you think of Dolce & Gabbana’s recent collection? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

Also don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoyed it!

All the love,

INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | BLOGLOVIN’ | TWITTER

Advertisements