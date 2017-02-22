What I Got For My 19th Birthday

I turned 19 at the start of this month and since then I’ve gathered up quite a haul! My family and friends absolutely spoiled me and made me feel so loved, so I can’t thank them enough for their generosity! I love reading these types of posts from people and I know others do to, so let’s crack into this and I hope you enjoy it! If you do, please give this post a “like” so I know!

From My Family

Too Faced Love Flush Blush in “Let Me Love You”: I originally got the shade “Baby Love”, however I ended up getting a double up from a friend, so since Mecca Maxima has amazing customer service I ended up swapping my original for another shade! I picked “Let Me Love You” as it was the shade I was tossing up between and I’m so thrilled that I can enjoy both now! It’s a gorgeous matte, peachy shade.

Too Faced Milk Chocolate Soleil Bronzer: This bronzer featured in my “A Sort of Realistic Wishlist” post and I’m so happy to have received it! I’ve been wearing it everyday this month and I absolutely love it. It’s matte, not too cool toned but not too warm toned, is a perfect shade for fair skin and has gorgeous gold packaging! This bronzer featured in my “” post and I’m so happy to have received it! I’ve been wearing it everyday this month and I absolutely love it. It’s matte, not too cool toned but not too warm toned, is a perfect shade for fair skin and has gorgeous gold packaging!

Sportsgirl “Rainbow Stripe Retro Tee Dress” : My mum surprised me and picked up a dress from Sportsgirl and I’m obsessed with it! I own another one in a similar style and I find it so comfy and know it will be perfect for university, so I’m so happy I have a similar one to help switch things up! Items like this are also perfect for layering for when the weather gets cooler.

Peppermint magazine: I’m hoping to do a few internships this year and I love collecting magazines so I was so happy to get the latest issue of Peppermint! It’s packed with heaps of wonderful articles and amazing photography!

Avanti Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle: Spoiler alert, but this is going to be in my “February Favourites” as I freaking love it to pieces. Basically it keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. It’s been so incredibly hot in Australia recently, so this is perfect for work as my water stays icy the whole day without needing to stay in the fridge! Plus, it’s insulated, so it doesn’t sweat and drip water everywhere! I’d been wanting one of these for a while and when I saw it a few weeks before my birthday for under $20 I jumped at the chance!

From Myself

Urban Decay Naked Palette: I finally caved and bought myself the original Urban Decay Naked palette. I think I’ve been looking at this palette for a solid year now, so it’s weird to actually own it! It’s the perfect neutrals palette and the quality of the shadows is amazing – they’re so pigmented, smooth and blendable! I will admit it’s a little odd to use it and have literally no warm shades in the palette like I’m so used to, but I own heaps of warm palettes already, so having such a great neutral one has become an essential in my makeup collection.

Mimco Pouch: Mimco has one of the best membership rewards systems which is that when it’s your birthday each year, you get a $30 gift voucher to use (within 30 days). I originally wanted to get my initials monogrammed on a specific pouch they have as part of their new Mimbossing service, but the specific pouch and colour I wanted has been out of stock for a while. Since I didn’t want my $30 to expire (like it has in the past!) I bought my second preference which was this adorable little pale pink pouch! I look at it every time I’m in store, and I actually found it at DFO reduced to $49, so with my gift voucher it came to a bargain! I love the matte finish and how soft the leather is!

From My Girl Gang

From Brooke I got a purse that’s shaped like an egg (yes, that is correct) and it’s honestly one of my favourite things I now own. Look at its little yolk face! She also got me a little dog that will eventually grow a plant by sucking water up through its tongue. I love it all so much, so thank you Brooke!

From Amy I got the Too Faced Love Flush Blush in the shade “Baby Love” and I adore it, it’s now one of my favourite blushes! She also got me a bottle of “The Comforter”, one of Lush Cosmetics’ most popular shower gels! At first I thought the sweet scent would be too overpowering but it has turned into one of my favourite Lush products! Thank you so much Amy!

whole bunch of face masks and I’ve done a huge overview of each one in my “Huge Skincare Haul” blog post, so definitely check that out if you’d like to know more. On top of that she got me a packet of Jelly Babies, a bottle of Mateus Rosé and the Over and Over bath bomb from Lush Cosmetics – thank you so much Hai Xia! From Hai Xia I got so many things! She bought me aand I’ve done a huge overview of each one in my “” blog post, so definitely check that out if you’d like to know more. On top of that she got me a packet of, a bottle ofand the– thank you so much Hai Xia!

From Molly I got, wait for it, the newly released Papa Don’t Peach blush from Too Faced! I nearly died when I opened her gift and it made me feel like a famous beauty guru getting brand new products to review. I’ve tried this a bunch of times already and absolutely love it, so thank you so incredibly much Molly!

From Morgan I got two things that speak to me on a spiritual level – drag and fashion. She bought me my first ever MAC lipstick in the shade “Del Rio” and I almost cried when I opened it because I have been wanting this one for ages! Plus, it has the same name as one of our favourite RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, Bianca Del Rio! She also got me “New York: Through a Fashion Eye” by Megan Hess, which is “ an illustrated guide to one of the world’s most-loved fashion cities by one of the world’s most-loved fashion illustrators.” The book is filled with wonderful drawings and the edges of the pages have a gorgeous copper finish to them! Thank you so much Morgan! I can already tell this will feature in many future flatlays!

So that’s everything I received for my birthday from my family and friends, with a few treats from myself thrown in as well! I’ve said thank you a bunch of times throughout this post but thank you so incredibly much to everyone for all the lovely gifts and well wishes, you’ve made my birthday month so wonderful! I hope you enjoyed this post and if you did, please give it a “like” so I know!

What’s something you have your eye on? Leave me a comment below so we can chat, I’d love to hear your wish list!

All the love,

